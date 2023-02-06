Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

California School Of The Arts – San Gabriel Valley to Present OF THEE I SING This Week

"Of Thee I Sing" runs Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11 with a matinee showing at 2 p.m. and an evening showing at 7 p.m.

Feb. 06, 2023  

California School Of The Arts – San Gabriel Valley to Present OF THEE I SING This Week

California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) students share the love this February at the school's fifth-annual all-school musical, "Of Thee I Sing." The first musical to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Of Thee I Sing" follows politician John P. Wintergreen as he runs for President of the United States on a "platform of love". The score features a patriotic mix of music including marches, ballads and large ensemble with choral commentary. "Of Thee I Sing" runs Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11 with a matinee showing at 2 p.m. and an evening showing at 7 p.m. at the Haugh Performing Arts Center at Citrus College, located at 1000 W Foothill Blvd, Glendora, Calif.

CSArts-SGV's annual all-school musical is celebrated as the largest cross-conservatory collaboration for both students and staff. For the first time since the school opened merely six years ago, the all-school musical "Of Thee I Sing" features a cast and crew of over 90 students from all 10 of the school's conservatories: acting, ballet & contemporary dance, commercial dance, creative writing, instrumental music, integrated arts, musical theatre, production & design, visual arts, and vocal arts. The school of dance staff is developing choreography and instrumental music students and staff are performing in the full 24-piece pit orchestra. Additionally, visual arts students are designing several props, while production & design students are handling staging and lighting.

The stage will be set at the Haugh Performing Arts Center - nearly four times larger than the one CSArts-SGV students are accustomed to - which allows students the chance to work with more scenery and technology than the average CSArts-SGV show. Professional labor has been brought in to guide these more expansive set builds, allowing students the opportunity to learn from more teachers, work on more items and utilize new techniques, promising CSArts-SGV's most elaborate performance thus far. The talented team leading the production also includes Director Jud Williford , Choreographer Bridget McNally and Music Director Graham Jackson. Tyler McGeogh, director of the Instrumental Music Conservatory will conduct the orchestra in George Gershwin's nationalistic score.

Williford, who is also the school's Chair of Theatre, emphasized how the cross-conservatory collaboration could not be more perfect for the themes and scale of this performance. The score does not feature traditional verse-and-chorus songs, yet multiple recitative and chorale commentaries performed by a large ensemble and company.

"This particular show provides opportunities for our student artists across multiple conservatories" said Williford. "But most of all, it teaches students what it takes to tell a story together as an ensemble, an ensemble that includes all parts of production."

He said "Of Thee I Sing" dives deep into motifs that CSArts-SGV students have yet to cover. While previous all-school musicals have followed a musical drama theme, "Of Thee I Sing" is a musical comedy that covers the ins-and-outs of politics on a national and international level. Because of this, there have been many conversations among the cast about the plays' relevance that other musical comedies don't usually bring up, Williford said.

Additionally, he said he hopes this show encourages the audience to see past the satirical humor of this reality TV-style presidential campaign of love, beauty pageants and corn muffins, and think about the real message.

"I think folks will find that not much has changed in 90 years of politics. In this production, based on our recent political past, some may find themselves laughing and thinking. Satire at its best is a mirror!" he said.

CSArts-SGV is grateful to Citrus College for hosting the performance at the Haugh Performing Arts Center. Tickets for "Of Thee I Sing" are $25 and available online at sgv.csarts.net/boxoffice.

About California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley

California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) provides an unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body with a passion for the arts. Serving more than 1,200 students in grades seven through 12, the public charter school draws students from more than 80 cities within and outside the San Gabriel Valley. CSArts-SGV is a place for aspiring young artists to refine their skills and flourish in one of the four schools of study offered, including: dance, fine & media arts, music and theatre. CSArts-SGV provides a rigorous college-preparatory academic program that includes a dual-enrollment program with Citrus College and a wide variety of Advanced Placement courses. CSArts-SGV received the national Arts Schools Network New and Emerging School Award and has been voted Best Charter School in the San Gabriel Valley.




SoCal Pop-Rock Trio EMBLEM3 to Present Virtual Album Release Party Tomorrow Photo
SoCal Pop-Rock Trio EMBLEM3 to Present Virtual Album Release Party Tomorrow
LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, will present an exclusive virtual pay-per-view (PPV) showcase in celebration of Emblem3's highly anticipated new album, Songs From the Couch Vol. 2, set to release on February 8, 2023.
Ophelias Jump Theatre Presents WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Beginning This Week Photo
Ophelia's Jump Theatre Presents WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Beginning This Week
Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) is proud to launch their 10th Season with Carmel Dean's musical, Well-Behaved Women. The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from February 11 through March 12, 2023.
Premiere Of Monthly Nomadic One Act Plays Come To Lincoln Beer Company This Month Photo
Premiere Of Monthly Nomadic One Act Plays Come To Lincoln Beer Company This Month
'ONE ACTS SOMEWHERE' welcomes you to enjoy four one-act plays from a group of amazing independent playwrights. 'The White Knights of Progress' by Max Marsh, 'Blame' by April Littlejohn, 'Five Years Time' by Amaris J. Gagnon and 'You Want It Darker' by Chris Haas.
Cast Announced for ETTA & ELLA ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE at REDCAT Photo
Cast Announced for ETTA & ELLA ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE at REDCAT
One of the American theater's seminal writers, Adrienne Kennedy captures the Black experience in America in the 20th century with a trademark embrace of symbolism, lyricism, and mythic figures. In this world premiere production, Etta and Ella Harrison are talented academics on the Upper West Side – as well as sisters and rivals.

More Hot Stories For You


Ophelia's Jump Theatre Presents WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Beginning This WeekOphelia's Jump Theatre Presents WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Beginning This Week
February 6, 2023

Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) is proud to launch their 10th Season with Carmel Dean's musical, Well-Behaved Women. The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from February 11 through March 12, 2023.
Premiere Of Monthly Nomadic One Act Plays Come To Lincoln Beer Company This MonthPremiere Of Monthly Nomadic One Act Plays Come To Lincoln Beer Company This Month
February 6, 2023

'ONE ACTS SOMEWHERE' welcomes you to enjoy four one-act plays from a group of amazing independent playwrights. 'The White Knights of Progress' by Max Marsh, 'Blame' by April Littlejohn, 'Five Years Time' by Amaris J. Gagnon and 'You Want It Darker' by Chris Haas.
Cast Announced for ETTA & ELLA ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE at REDCATCast Announced for ETTA & ELLA ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE at REDCAT
February 5, 2023

One of the American theater's seminal writers, Adrienne Kennedy captures the Black experience in America in the 20th century with a trademark embrace of symbolism, lyricism, and mythic figures. In this world premiere production, Etta and Ella Harrison are talented academics on the Upper West Side – as well as sisters and rivals.
Jiaoying Summers and Hollywood Improv to Present STAND WITH ASIANS Benefit This MonthJiaoying Summers and Hollywood Improv to Present STAND WITH ASIANS Benefit This Month
February 5, 2023

Because laughter and comedy can unite us all in the face of tragedy, comedy star Jiaoying Summers is hosting an evening event at iconic Hollywood Improv to raise funds for “Stand with Asians.” The proceeds, channeled through the Stand with Asians Community Fund will benefit the victims of gun violence including the most recent heartbreaking massacres in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park during Lunar New Year. 
HEAVENLY COUNTRY to Open in March at Two Roads TheatreHEAVENLY COUNTRY to Open in March at Two Roads Theatre
February 5, 2023

Two Roads Theatre will present Heavenly Country, the world premiere engagement of a jukebox musical written by Joel Russell. Directed by L. Flint Esquerra, music directed by Paul Cady, and produced by Russell Media, the production will run March 24- April 22, 2023. Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
share