California Repertory Company Reveals Spring 2024 Season

Productions include Frantic: Long Beach, Our Dear Dear Drug Lord, and Ride the Cyclone.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 2 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 3 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
REEFER MADNESS: THE MUSICAL Will Return to Los Angeles For a 25th Anniversary Production Photo 4 REEFER MADNESS: THE MUSICAL Will Return to Los Angeles For a 25th Anniversary Production

California Repertory Company has announced the productions for its Spring 2024 season.

Cal Rep's Spring 2024 season includes world-renowned guest artists, a comedic thriller and a supernatural musical; all told by CSULB students, faculty, and guest artists and performed at the Studio Theater at California State University, Long Beach. 

Frantic: Long Beach

Experience the electrifying kickoff of the season with Frantic: Long Beach, a devised piece crafted by Frantic Assembly. Hailing from the UK, and known globally for their innovative approach to movement and storytelling, Frantic Assembly has brought its expertise to the CSULB campus. For this piece, Frantic artists will collaborate with our talented CSULB undergraduate students to create an entirely original piece that promises to captivate and inspire. This is a rare opportunity to witness the magic of the Frantic Method unfolding right here in Long Beach. Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary theatrical experience!

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

The season continues with Alexis Scheer's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord. Directed by Alana Dietze, this play explores themes of friendship, rebellion, and the complexity of adolescence with a fresh and unapologetic voice.  Set against the backdrop of an abandoned treehouse, four teenage girls embark on a mystical journey to summon the spirit of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. As their intense and unpredictable séance unfolds, the lines between reality and fantasy blur, leading to unexpected revelations and self-discovery.

Ride the Cyclone

Closing the fall semester is Ride the Cyclone, written by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell and directed by Kari Hayter with musical direction by Ryan O'Connell. This darkly comedic musical invites you to join a quirky group of students who find themselves in the unexpected position of vying for a second chance at life. Set in the eerie confines of a fairground, Ride the Cyclone introduces us to a diverse ensemble of characters, each with a unique story to tell. As fate spins its unpredictable wheel, these students must prove their worthiness in a quirky, otherworldly competition, blending the macabre with a touch of the fantastical.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Long Beach Symphony Performs Brahms Requiem and More Next Month Photo
Long Beach Symphony Performs Brahms Requiem and More Next Month

Next month, Long Beach Symphony and Maestro Eckart Preu will celebrate Spring with the music of Guillaume Connesson, Vaughan Williams, and Johannes Brahms. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

2
 SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story Comes to Los Angeles This Summer Photo
 SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story Comes to Los Angeles This Summer

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles will host the L.A. Premiere of SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story, about the charismatic, flamboyant, provocative musician who dominated the airwaves, with his infectious song “Super Freak”. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Video: THE GOLDEN GIRLS Writer Stan Zimmerman Discusses His Career With Harvey Brownstone Photo
Video: THE GOLDEN GIRLS Writer Stan Zimmerman Discusses His Career With Harvey Brownstone

Harvey Brownstone Interviews 'The Golden Girls' Writer Stan Zimmerman in an in-depth conversation about his successful career in comedy writing for television, film, and theater.

4
Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join Michael Feinstein in MUSIC FOR LOVERS AND STRANGERS at the Mark T Photo
Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join Michael Feinstein in MUSIC FOR LOVERS AND STRANGERS at the Mark Taper Forum

As part of his Center Theatre Group residency and the new CTG:FWD initiative, Feinstein’s at the Taper will return with “Michael Feinstein in Lovers and Strangers” where he will be joined by special guest artist, Sheryl Lee Ralph. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: THE GOLDEN GIRLS Writer Stan Zimmerman Discusses His Career With Harvey BrownstoneVideo: THE GOLDEN GIRLS Writer Stan Zimmerman Discusses His Career With Harvey Brownstone
Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join Michael Feinstein in MUSIC FOR LOVERS AND STRANGERS at the Mark Taper ForumSheryl Lee Ralph to Join Michael Feinstein in MUSIC FOR LOVERS AND STRANGERS at the Mark Taper Forum
New Archive At Cal State LA to Feature History Of Latinx Theatre In Los AngelesNew Archive At Cal State LA to Feature History Of Latinx Theatre In Los Angeles
Los Angeles Philharmonic Reveals 2024 Hollywood Bowl Summer SeasonLos Angeles Philharmonic Reveals 2024 Hollywood Bowl Summer Season

Videos

Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025 Video
Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November Video
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September Video
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune in Los Angeles Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Two Roads Theater (2/02-2/10)Tracker
SingleDoubt in Los Angeles SingleDoubt
The Broadwater (2/17-2/17)
Pacific Chorale Captivates with “Language of Love,” Featuring Sublime Love Songs in Los Angeles Pacific Chorale Captivates with “Language of Love,” Featuring Sublime Love Songs
Meng Concert Hall, CSU Fullerton (2/24-2/24)
Alma in Los Angeles Alma
Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center (5/03-5/26)
Mercury in Los Angeles Mercury
The Road Theatre (1/09-2/18)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Los Angeles Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Rose Center Theater (2/16-3/03)
Jane Austen's Emma, The Musical in Los Angeles Jane Austen's Emma, The Musical
Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center (11/29-12/22)
Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You