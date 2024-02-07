California Repertory Company Reveals Spring 2024 Season

California Repertory Company has announced the productions for its Spring 2024 season.

Cal Rep's Spring 2024 season includes world-renowned guest artists, a comedic thriller and a supernatural musical; all told by CSULB students, faculty, and guest artists and performed at the Studio Theater at California State University, Long Beach.

Frantic: Long Beach

Experience the electrifying kickoff of the season with Frantic: Long Beach, a devised piece crafted by Frantic Assembly. Hailing from the UK, and known globally for their innovative approach to movement and storytelling, Frantic Assembly has brought its expertise to the CSULB campus. For this piece, Frantic artists will collaborate with our talented CSULB undergraduate students to create an entirely original piece that promises to captivate and inspire. This is a rare opportunity to witness the magic of the Frantic Method unfolding right here in Long Beach. Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary theatrical experience!

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

The season continues with Alexis Scheer's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord. Directed by Alana Dietze, this play explores themes of friendship, rebellion, and the complexity of adolescence with a fresh and unapologetic voice. Set against the backdrop of an abandoned treehouse, four teenage girls embark on a mystical journey to summon the spirit of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. As their intense and unpredictable séance unfolds, the lines between reality and fantasy blur, leading to unexpected revelations and self-discovery.

Ride the Cyclone

Closing the fall semester is Ride the Cyclone, written by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell and directed by Kari Hayter with musical direction by Ryan O'Connell. This darkly comedic musical invites you to join a quirky group of students who find themselves in the unexpected position of vying for a second chance at life. Set in the eerie confines of a fairground, Ride the Cyclone introduces us to a diverse ensemble of characters, each with a unique story to tell. As fate spins its unpredictable wheel, these students must prove their worthiness in a quirky, otherworldly competition, blending the macabre with a touch of the fantastical.