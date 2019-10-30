CURRENT: LA FOOD Will Present The Art Of Food: A Recipe For Community

In partnership with the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (ICA LA) and the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, CURRENT: LA FOOD is a month-long public arts initiative, which runs through November 3 in 15 public parks throughout Los Angeles.

All installations and related programming, including 75 events, are free and open to all. As part of this initiative, on Sunday, November 3 The Art of Food: A Recipe for Community will take place from 11am - 5pm at Exposition Park Rose Garden presented by Center for the Arts Eagle Rock.

This one-day, all-ages event brings together members of LA's artist and culinary communities to engage participants in a vibrant series of hands-on activities exploring the city's rich and diverse art and food cultures. Visitors take part in an enchanted picnic and painting experience, pop-up food poetry, vegetable printmaking, and heritage chocolate making. Visit www.currentla.org for more info.

RSVP appreciated: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-food-a-recipe-for-community-tickets-71434836519





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You