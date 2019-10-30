CURRENT: LA FOOD Will Present The Art Of Food: A Recipe For Community

Article Pixel Oct. 30, 2019  

In partnership with the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (ICA LA) and the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, CURRENT: LA FOOD is a month-long public arts initiative, which runs through November 3 in 15 public parks throughout Los Angeles.

All installations and related programming, including 75 events, are free and open to all. As part of this initiative, on Sunday, November 3 The Art of Food: A Recipe for Community will take place from 11am - 5pm at Exposition Park Rose Garden presented by Center for the Arts Eagle Rock.

This one-day, all-ages event brings together members of LA's artist and culinary communities to engage participants in a vibrant series of hands-on activities exploring the city's rich and diverse art and food cultures. Visitors take part in an enchanted picnic and painting experience, pop-up food poetry, vegetable printmaking, and heritage chocolate making. Visit www.currentla.org for more info.

RSVP appreciated: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-food-a-recipe-for-community-tickets-71434836519



