CTG and YMCA LA Partner to Expand Theatre Access Across Region

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, the Center for Community Well-Being, and Center Theatre Group launched a partnership that opens CTG's stages to Y members and brings professional theatre programming into Y centers across the region.

The collaboration, Every Age. Every Stage., pairs CTG's artists, teaching expertise, and world-class venues with the Y's 28 centers in neighborhoods across Los Angeles County. Together, the organizations aim to remove the barriers of cost, distance, and unfamiliarity that keep many Angeleno families from experiencing live theatre.

“For nearly 145 years, the Y has believed that well-being is about more than physical health. It is about connection, belonging, and the chance to discover what you're capable of,” said Victor Dominguez, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. “Partnering with Center Theatre Group brings world-class theatre into our centers and opens the doors of LA's greatest stages to our members. Whether it's a family seeing their first musical, a teenager discovering a career backstage, or a grandparent stepping into an acting workshop, this collaboration is about making sure every Angeleno, at every age and every stage, has a place in the arts.”

“Almost everyone has a memory or connection to their local Y growing up. There's something powerful about the sense of belonging these spaces create,” said CTG Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai. “Both Center Theatre Group and the YMCA have deep roots across Greater LA and a shared commitment to reaching all Angelenos. Through this partnership, we can expand access to the arts across our region and empower the next generation through storytelling. By bringing CTG's renowned Teaching Artists and programs directly to local Ys, we can create more opportunities for creativity, connection, and self-expression in communities throughout LA.”

Y Nights at CTG

YMCA members can access free tickets to select performances on CTG's stages, creating new opportunities to experience live theatre with family, friends, and community. The 2026/27 Season includes:

• November 3: The Music Man

• November 17: Destiny of Desire

• February 16: Fiddler on the Roof

• March 23: John Proctor is the Villain

Members will receive a link from the Y to access free tickets and promo codes to purchase tickets for other CTG shows.

¡SÍ SE PUEDE! at the Y

CTG's community tour of ¡SÍ SE PUEDE! comes to the Ketchum-Downtown YMCA, 401 S. Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071, on Wednesday, November 4 at 6:30 p.m. The production tells the story of activist Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers, through movement, music, and actors inspired by El Teatro Campesino. The performance is free for Y members.

Theatre Workshops

Beginning in 2027, CTG will bring theatre workshops led by local professional teaching artists to YMCAs across Los Angeles, giving Angelenos of every age the chance to connect, create, and belong.

Creative Career Pathways and Youth Voice

The partnership will also offer mentorship and hands-on exposure to careers in stagecraft, design, and production for Y members ages 16 and up, and talkbacks connecting live theatre to the Y's civic leadership programs, including Youth Institute and Youth and Government.

For more information, visit ymcaLA.org and CenterTheatreGroup.org.



Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 10 Hrs 03 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming