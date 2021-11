CTG Announces A CHRISTMAS CAROL & South LA Cafe Community Foundation Partnership

The five-time Tony Award-winning production of "A Christmas Carol" playing at the Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre has announced a partnership with a local non-profit continuing a tradition set in London and on Broadway to support local communities in need. Throughout the run of "A Christmas Carol" in Los Angeles, November 30, 2021, through January 1, 2022, the company will take up collections to support the South LA Cafe Community Foundation which focuses on community access and equity for food justice, workforce development, impact entrepreneurship and conscious business building.

Following each performance, "A Christmas Carol" company members will encourage the audience to donate to South LA Cafe Community Foundation as they exit to help sponsor grocery boxes which will be distributed to the community. Sealed donation containers will be available at each exit for patrons to leave donations.

South LA Cafe Community Foundation programs include its Grocery Giveaway, a weekly free food distribution that has provided free and fresh food to more than 70,000 local residents facing food insecurity and the Cafe Academy, an on-the-job training program which hired more than 40 South LA residents who would typically be deemed "un-hirable." The foundation was created by the founders of South LA Cafe, an organization that was named the number one "Emerging Business in the United States" by the US Chamber of Commerce in 2020. South LA Cafe's mission is to provide a safe space for residents as well as equal access to fresh, healthy and affordable food resonated immediately with the community.

Led by Emmy Award-winning actor Bradley Whitford (Ebenezer Scrooge), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past) and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig), this magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, was adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child") and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus ("Matilda").

The cast also includes Chante Carmel as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Sebastian Ortiz and Cade Robertson alternating as Tiny Tim, Brett Ryback as George, Harry Thornton as Young Ebenezer, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou as Little Fan and Grace Yoo as Jess. Celia Mei Rubin and Andrew Mayer are standbys.

A holiday masterpiece for all ages, "A Christmas Carol" opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Breaking several box office records at the Lyceum Theatre, the production took home five 2020 Tony Awards for Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone) and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker), sweeping all categories in which it was nominated. It also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. "A Christmas Carol" will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year. In addition to this production, a second U.S. production of "A Christmas Carol" will play San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre this holiday season.

This timeless - and timely - tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatregoers into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

"A Christmas Carol" features scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Remy Kurs; music supervision by Paul Staroba; music coordination by Howard Joines; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger; movement by Lizzi Gee; and direction by Thomas Caruso.

"A Christmas Carol" is produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, Instone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow & JoAnne Astrow, J. Scott & Sylvia G Bechtel, Walport Productions, Alexandra Weinstein & Tobi Pilavin Weinstein, Propaganda Productions/42nd.Club, Beth Lenke/Wolfstone Productions, Tanninger Entertainment, CHK Productions/Louise H. Beard & Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, David Lambert/Shawn Arani, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath and Terry Schnuck/Joel t Newman, with Associate Producer Chase Thomas.

https://www.achristmascaroltour.com/