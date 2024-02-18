CSULB Theatre Arts to Present OUR DEAR DEAD DRUGLORD

The season continues with Alexis Scheer's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord. Directed by Alana Dietze, this play explores themes of friendship, rebellion, and the complexity of adolescence with a fresh and unapologetic voice. Set against the backdrop of an abandoned treehouse, four teenage girls embark on a mystical journey to summon the spirit of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. As their intense and unpredictable séance unfolds, the lines between reality and fantasy blur, leading to unexpected revelations and self-discovery.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord will open at the CSULB Studio Theater on Wednesday, March 13th, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will continue through Saturday, March 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

Opening Weekend:

Preview #1: Wednesday, March 13th - 7:30 p.m.

Preview #2: Thursday, March 14th - 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night: Friday, March 15th - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16th - 7:30 p.m.

Closing Weekend:

Wednesday, March 20th - 7:30 p.m

Thursday, March 21st- 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22nd - 7:30 p.m.

Closing Night: Saturday, March 23rd - 2:00 p.m.

Tickets

General Admission: $25

Students, Faculty, Military & Seniors (55 and older): $23

Please click the button below to visit the box office, purchase tickets, and find out more information.

Directions

The Studio Theater is attached to the north side of the Theatre Arts Building,

accessible via 7th Street and East Campus Drive. Please click here to access a campus map.

Paid parking is required and can be completed online or near the theater at a parking kiosk. A $10 Daily Parking Pass can be purchased for Guests of the University.

About California Repertory Company

California Repertory Company (Cal Rep) is the producing arm of the Theatre Arts Department at CSULB. Over the past three decades, Cal Rep has a history of creating new work, devised theater and adaptations of classics.