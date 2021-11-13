CSU Fullerton's FALL DANCE THEATRE Makes a Triumphant Return This November

CSUF's beloved Fall Dance Theatre makes its triumphant return to campus with an eclectic variety of choreography and dance techniques sure to entertain, engage, and provoke. "Fall Dance Theatre" is presented at 8 pm on November 16, 17, 18, and at 2 pm on November 19 in the Little Theatre. It is coordinated by faculty choreographer Lisa D. Long who previously danced professionally for Dallas Black Dance Theatre and was a principal dancer with Dance Kaleidoscope, under the artistic direction of David Hochoy, for eight years. Her piece, Into the Rose was the first dance allowed to be presented within the garden labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral in France and is being further presented in labyrinths around the globe.

In addition to featuring the work of our incredibly talented and nationally recognized student dancers and choreographers, we are also proud to present an emotionally moving work by choreographer Talley Beatty (1918-1995), a legendary figure in the dance world who became a principal dancer with the Katherine Dunham Company at age 16 and appeared in numerous films and Broadway productions. This signature solo work, entitled "Mourner's Bench," portrays spiritual struggle through the muscular interplay between a dancer and a bench. Inspired by Howard Fast's novel Southern Landscape, the work refers to the tragic influence of the Ku Klux Klan on a mixed-race community in the rural South after the Civil War. "Fall Dance Theatre" also features works by faculty choreographers Muriel Joyce, Courtney Ozovek, and Macarena Gandarillas.

Set design is by Fred Kinney; costume design by Hannah Clark, Daisy Dressel, Jamie Gallagher, Ky Gaskill, Tia Lee, Hannah Mcclure, and Anna Kate McIntosh; hair /makeup design by Hayden Lalicker; lighting design by Alecia Bennett, Jordan Curiel, Trevin Ortega, Seran Shimada, and Eulalia Weed; and sound design by Rebecca Kessin.

General admission tickets are $14($12 with advance Titan Discount purchase for students, seniors or with a CSUF ID)/ 1 FlexTix credit. FlexTix credits from the 2019-2020 season will be accepted. All tickets are $14 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (657) 278-3371 from 12 - 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday.

The fall CSUF Theatre & Dance season concludes with The Wolves, a contemporary play by Sarah DeLappe which focuses on a high school girls' indoor soccer team as they warm up for a series of games. Amid the chaos of teenage self-discovery, the girls reflect on social pressures, loss, and the complexities of forging a personal identity. By play's end, they are warriors tested and ready - they are The Wolves. Runs December 8-11, 2021, in the Young Theatre on campus.