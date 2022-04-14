CREMATION: the Play Premiering Online

Cremation: The Play will be debuting online as a collaboration with SheNYC! SheNYC Arts supports and showcases the talents of writers, composers, producers, directors, and other theater artists who are part of a marginalized gender group, including cis women, trans, and non-binary people.

Cremation: The Play is about the writer and director's experience working at a crematory. You can learn more about her experience here. It will be streaming on Lemonade the weekend of April 22nd at 7 PM PST, April 23rd at 7 PM, April 24th 2 PM and 7 PM.

There will be a Q and A portion following the screening with the cast. We hope to see you there!