CORINA: FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE Comes to CASA 0101 Theater

CASA 0101 Theater will present the World Premiere Play, CORINA: FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE written by Corina Calderon, directed by Emmanuel Deleage, starring Corina Calderon in the title role, a story about her real life.



Other featured members of the cast include: Johnny Ortiz, Leslie Montoya, Karla Ojeda, Alex Miramontes, Julieta Ortiz, Sophia Arroyo, Gabriela Bañuelos, Diana Cruz, Mair Flores, Natalie Heredia, Jesus Tadeo Rodriguez and Oscar Basulto (Understudy).



CORINA: FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE will be presented on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays at 4:00 p.m. for a Five-Week run, November 17 – December 17, 2023 in the newly dedicated Gloria Molina Auditorium at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Boyle Heights, CA 90033. Opening Night is Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Discounted Previews will be presented on Wednesday and Thursday, November 15 and 16, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. For further information, please visit Click Here



From a migrant farm working background in the Midwest, CORINA: FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE follows the protagonist from Illinois to Texas to Los Angeles, never giving up on her dream of becoming an actress despite the pitfalls on the road to success. A journey from the underbelly of American Society, to the doorway of Hollywood success, CORINA: FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE is the story of thousands of people who make Los Angeles their home. It is the story of every child who has a dream and who does not give up on it.



Warning: This play contains adult themes of a sexual nature, strong language and depictions of violence. This play is for mature audiences only; an adult must accompany those under 17 years of age.



Corina Calderon, Writer and Star of the show, said: “My play depicts my own personal story as an adult dancer when I was in my teens and twenties living in Austin, Texas. I didn’t see many opportunities for myself, so I went out there and created them. My transformative journey took me out of a toxic environment and gave me the courage to believe in myself to pursue a better life. Along the way I learned how to navigate my destiny. By doing so, I experienced a catharsis that has led me to embrace my true authentic self and to be who I genuinely am.”



Emmanuel Deleage, Director of the Show and Executive Director of CASA 0101 Theater, said: “CASA 0101 Theater is proud to present this powerful story of redemption and grit. When I first saw Corina Calderon perform in CASA 0101 Theater’s short play series, ‘Chicanas, Cholas y Chisme,’ I could see the fire in her performances, which were very moving and powerful. This new World Premiere play of Corina Calderon’s life story is a testament to her unwavering determination that a person can achieve anything in life if they set their minds to it.”



Corina Calderon (of Mission Hills, CA) leads a cast of 13 as Corina (The Narrator) of CORINA: FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE. Featured members of the cast include: Johnny Ortiz (of Highland Park, CA) as Chris, Alfonso, Acting Coach and Manager; Leslie Montoya (of Boyle Heights, CA) as Teen Corina; Karla Oleda (of East Los Angeles, CA) as Corina’s Mom; Alex Miramontes (of Pico Rivera, CA) as Corina’s Father, Corina’s Grandpa and Juan; Julieta Ortiz (of Chatsworth, CA) as Corina’s Grandma and Tía Juanita; Sophia Arroyo (of Hacienda Heights, CA) as Young Corina; Gabriela Bañuelos (of Santa Clarita, CA) as Anastasia and Ensemble; Diana Cruz (of Lynwood, CA) as Mari and Ensemble; Meir Flores (of Beverly Hills, CA) as Josie, Carla, Mimi and Ensemble; Natalie Heredia (of South Los Angeles, CA) as Nani; Jesus Tadeo Rodriguez (of Inglewood, CA) as Joe and Oscar Basulto (of Boyle Heights, CA) Understudy for Corina’s Father, Corina’s Grandpa and Juan. Oscar Basulto will perform on Friday, December 1, 2023 only.



The production team for CORINA: FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE includes: Josefina López (of Silver Lake, CA), Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Emmanuel Deleage (of Silver Lake, CA), Director, Producer and Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Itzel Ocampo (of Alhambra, CA) Associate Producer and CASA 0101 Theater Office Administrator); Edward Padilla (of Boyle Heights, CA) Casting Director and CASA 0101 Board Member; César Retana-Holguín (of Northridge, CA) Set Designer; Kevin Eduardo Vasquez (of Van Nuys, CA) Lighting Designer; Abel Alvarado (of Silver Lake, CA); Costume Designer; Omar Gutierrez (of Los Angeles, CA) Hair and Make-Up Designer; Nick Wass (of Palm Springs, CA) Projection Designer; Bianca Soto (of Commerce, CA) Choreographer; Marc Antonio Pritchett (of Hollywood, CA) Fight and Intimacy Coordinator; Channing Whisnant (of Anaheim, CA) Stage Manager; Alicia Mejia (of South Los Angeles, CA) Assistant Stage Manager; Velia Arroyo (of Hacienda Heights, CA) Assistant Stage Manager; Lorena M. Ortega (of Huntington Beach, CA) Production Coordinator; Miguel Delgado (of Huntington Park, CA) CASA 0101 Theater Technical Director; Doreen Marie Sanchez (of Hollywood, CA) Prop Master; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc. (of Los Angeles, CA) Program; Jorge Villanueva (of Boyle Heights, CA) Maintenance; Mark Kraus (of Los Angeles, CA), CASA 0101 Theater Development Director and Webmaster; Conrado TerrazasCross (of Echo Park, CA) Development Consultant; Oscar Basulto (of Boyle Heights, CA) Box Office; Al Aguilar (of Los Angeles, CA) Set Builder/Scenic Assistant; Rosa Navarrete (of El Sereno, CA) Social Media; Rudy Torres (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Photographer and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles, CA), Press Representative.



CASA 0101 Theater sponsors include: Department of Cultural Affairs City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Arts & Culture, California Arts Council, The Herb Alpert Foundation, LA Arts Recovery Fund, Perenchino Foundation, the National Latinx Theatre Initiative and Eastside Arts Initiative.



Tickets for the Five-Week Run CORINA: FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE from November 17 – December 17, 2023 are $25.00 per person for General Admission; $22.00 per person for Students and Seniors 60+ and $20.00 per person for Boyle Heights residents and Groups of 10 of more. Discounted Tickets for Preview performances, on Wednesday and Thursday, November 15 and 16, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. are $12.50 per person. There will be no performances on Fridays, November 24 and December 15, 2023.



Warning: This play contains adult themes of a sexual nature, strong language and depictions of violence. This play is for mature audiences only; an adult must accompany those under 17 years of age.