CONJURE THE LIGHT: A Night of Holiday Rock & Soul is Coming to the Bourbon Room This Month

Acclaimed musicians and Bourbon Room veterans Clark Nesselrodt, Emily King Brown and Gregory Nabours are back together in LA with a full, live-band this holiday season to for an epic night of HOLIDAY "ROCK & SOUL" at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood. Rock out to all your favorite holiday jams, with a sprinkling of soul-stirring reflection, storytelling, yuletide power-ballads, Chanukkah candle lighting, holiday/pop mashups and more! Join live at The Bourbon Room, via livestream or on-demand all holiday season.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

**LOS ANGELES CABARET / HOLIDAY NIGHTLIGHT ALERT**

CONJURE THE LIGHT: A Night of Holiday Rock & Soul

LIVE SHOWS AT THE BOURBON ROOM, HOLLYWOOD - Mon. 12/19 and Tues. 12/20, 8p

GLOBAL LIVE STREAM - Tues. 12/20, 8p

VIDEO ON DEMAND - ALL HOLIDAY SEASON!

LINK TO FB EVENT WITH ALL DETAILS