COMPANY to Open at CSArts-SGV in Duarte

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Students from California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley’s Musical Theatre Conservatory will perform Stephen Sondheim’s Company from September 25 through October 4 at the Duarte Performing Arts Center.

The musical follows Bobby, a single man in his 30s, as he considers relationships and marriage. Originally produced in 1970, Company is often cited as an early concept musical. CSArts-SGV instructor and director Graham Jackson said he chose the show in part because its mature material and intricate score would challenge the students.

“This is intense material with some demanding moments in it,” Jackson said. “Summoning the bravery to boldly go out onstage and craft this production for an unknown audience will give the students a strength and sense of communal pride that is hard to replicate anywhere else.”

Jackson pointed to “Not Getting Married,” “Another Hundred People” and the opening number as particular musical challenges. More than 60 students are involved in the production.

Students from the Instrumental Music Conservatory will play bass and drums alongside Jackson on keyboard. Production & Design Conservatory students will work behind the scenes.

“I hope audiences see the extraordinary team effort it took to put on this production, from onstage, to behind the scenes, to in the pit, and everywhere in-between,” Jackson said.

Tickets

Company runs Friday, September 25, through Sunday, October 4, at the Duarte Performing Arts Center, 1401 Highland Ave. in Duarte, California. Tickets are $27.

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