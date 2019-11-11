CHICO'S ANGELS: CHICAS IN SPACE Will Come To The Colony Theatre In Burbank

The Colony Theatre's 2019 It's Showtime! Series concludes with Chico's Angels: Chicas in Space, a live comedy production that parodies the 1976-1981 television series Charlie's Angels. There will be four performances only, November 21-24.



In their newest case, a one-hour space oddity, Kay Sedia (Oscar Quintero), Chita Parol (Ray Garcia), and Frieda Laye (Danny Casillas) head to Florida for a well-earned vacation where they are accidentally launched into space and encounter an Evil Princess who plans to destroy the planet. Will the Angels have the space skills needed to save the world or will the bean burrito Kay had for lunch be the end of all of them? Join Chico's Angels as they take the audience on the best space voyage ever in cha-cha pumps!



The running schedule is Thursday 11/21, Friday 11/22, and Saturday 11/23 at 8pm, and Sunday 11/24 at 3pm. Admission is $40 and tickets may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.





