CHEATER and MAYHEM OF THE MUSIC MEISTER Come to Hollywood Fringe This Month

From award winning writers and directors Andrew Cervantes and Ashley Karp come two original works, (two plays) of epic proportions! "Cheater," a 15 minute one act play written by Andrew Cervantes, is a love story with a dark secret. And inspired by Batman's animated episode "Mayhem of the Music Meister '' is a musical of semi-heroic post-Covid parody. Cheater and Mayhem are both premiering at Fringe Festival 2021 at Thymele Arts Center in the California room, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, on August 14, 21, and 28th.

Cheater is a one act play. Pablito and Migi are about to celebrate their anniversary and Pablito thinks it might be the perfect time to propose. The only thing that is standing in their way? The man Pablito finds in Migi's bedroom. If this complicates things, imagine what it will be like when he finds out his boyfriend is a demon?

Based on the animated classic "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" comes the live action parody of the infamous musical episode "Mayhem of the Music Meister - a Post-Covid Parody Play!" Join Batman & his merry superheroes as they jump back into combat post-Covid and fight a foe unlike any other: the Music Meister, who uses his singing abilities to send Vocal Hypnosis waves to Batman & the DC superhero gang. How will these heroes escape the magical melodies of the Music Meister? Will they succumb to the music of the night, or rise above and defy gravity? Tune in to find out!

Performance Dates:

Saturday August 14th at 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Saturday August 21st at 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Saturday August 28th at 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Where: Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029 in the California Room.

Ticket Price: $5 per show, $10 total

Ticket links: Cheater - http://hff21.co/7093 and Mayhem - http://hff21.co/7126