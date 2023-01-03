Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHAPATTI to Open at The Sherry Theatre This Month

This limited engagement will run from January 20 - February 11, 2023, Friday & Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Veteran director, Phil Scarpaci will direct the Scarpaci/Kelly production of Chapatti, a play by Christian O'Reilly at The Sherry Theatre, in the NoHo Arts District, 11052 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601. This limited engagement will run from January 20 - February 11, 2023, Friday & Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm. Chapatti stars Tim Simek and Rosanne Limeres.

Romance is a distant memory for two lonely animal lovers. When forlorn Dan and his dog Chapatti cross paths with the amiable Betty and her nineteen cats, an unexpected spark begins between two people who are rediscovering the importance of human companionship.

Phil Scarpaci's directorial career began at the Group Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles. Since then, he has directed countless award-winning projects in a wide range of genres, from theatre to independent feature films, Disney children's programming, music videos, TV series, and commercials. Los Angeles theatre credits include Baby Oh Baby - Whitefire Theatre, (World Premiere) The Abby Yard - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (World Premiere) Consider The Tulips - Group Repertory Theatre, (World Premiere) It's Called The Sugar Plum, The Loveliest Afternoon Of The Year, Skirmishes, All The Kings Men and Chekhov's The Bear and The Proposal. Early in 2020, Scarpaci directed the world premiere of Hollywood Love at the Dylan Thomas Theatre in Wales.

"Why live theatre when the best actors and storytellers on the planet come streaming into our homes, pads, phones, and psyche 24-7? Well, that is precisely the reason for live theatre. It's a counterpoint to all the above -to give the audience an experience they can't get on that streaming device. A theatrical experience that will vaporize when the evening is overand the show closes. Raw, down-to-the-bone theatre...no big sets, no big budget, no big deal, just a world where the actors meet great writing, and in turn meet the live audience." -- Director, Phil Scarpaci

Tickets are available at ticketleap.com: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217033®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fscarpacikelly-productions.ticketleap.com%2Fchapatti%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information regarding Chapatti, please go to: https://www.mydogchap.com/.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Limited engagement of, Chapatti by Christian O'Reilly

WHO: Directed by Phil Scarpaci, Starring Tim Simek and Rosanne Limeres

WHEN: January 20 - February 11, 2023, Friday & Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm.

WHERE: The Sherry Theatre, NoHo Arts District, 11052 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601.




