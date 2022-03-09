CEMETARY PUB Opens April 22 At Dugan's Backyard Playhouse

Dugan's Backyard Playhouse to present Cemetery Pub, a dark comedy, written by Tom Dugan, produced/directed and starring Kait Haire, JP Hubbell, and Tom Dugan.

For reservations email dbptickets@gmail.com.

In Cemetary Pub, Dixie O'Brien, the beautiful young owner of a struggling New Jersey bar, frantically recruits the help of her exceptionally dysfunctional relatives to save the family business...and her life. This will be a day none of them will forget. Neither will you. Be there for the World Premiere engagement of Cemetery Pub.

Tom Dugan is an acclaimed playwright/actor, his previous plays include Wiesenthal, Tevye in New York!, The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln, Tell Him It's Jackie, Oscar to Oscar and Frederick Douglass- In the Shadow of Slavery. His screen credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, Dave, Naked Gun and Kindergarten Cop. He also has numerous regional theatre credits.

Kait Haire portrays Dixie. She played Jackie Kennedy in Tell Him It's Jackie ("scorching" Theater Notes) at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse, before starring in that show's national tour. She has also appeared on stage at Group Repertory Theatre, where she is a member, in addition to working in independent film and television.

J.P. Hubbell plays Dan. He is the Producing Director of the Alliance Repertory Company, a long-established non-profit organization in the Valley. He's been a familiar face on television first from daytime drama including General Hospital, All My Children and Passions, an award- winning stint as a long-running character on ER, and many episodic TV appearances including Star Trek: The Next Generation, Shameless, CSI: Miami, Cold Case, Southland, and more.