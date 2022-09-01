CASTING An Immersive Experience Return to Los Angeles This Month

CASTING invites a small audience of up to 12 participants to see whether they have that star power it takes to book the big gig.

Absurd and poignant, CASTING is an intimate, immersive experience by Koryn Wicks that invites attendees to explore the choices we make when we want to stand out and those we make when we want to connect. The experience combines theater, dance and interactive sound and video design.

CASTING took home the Grand Prize at the 2019 LA Immersive Invitational. Under the artistic direction of Koryn Wicks, the original collaborators included a diverse group of artists working in immersive design, performance and technology. This unique piece left a lasting impression on festival attendees and organizers:

"Originally conceived in 48 hours and performed within the timespan of a typical audition, Koryn Wicks' CASTING is a surrealist masterwork that continues to stick with me 3 years after its original run and has made me reconsider what is possible in immersive. Achingly heartfelt, scathingly satirical, and one of the most honest and vulnerable theatrical experiences I've ever had. It's a cathartic and eye-opening piece sure to inspire empathy and awe for the tens of thousands of Angelenos who do this every day. Simply put: Casting is a must-see."

- Graham Wetterhahn, Producer and creator of the L.A. Immersive Invitational, Artistic Director of After Hours Theater Company

"When you do a pop-up festival you don't expect to discover something both beautiful and poignant, but that's exactly what we watched CASTING become in the span of a few days. Surrealistically satirical, this riff on the Hollywood casting process feels like that dream you had, you know the one. At least this time you're not in only in your underwear."

- Noah Nelson, No Proscenium & Co-Organizer of The Los Angeles Immersive Invitational (2019)

CASTING is finally being remounted this fall at Thymele Arts after a number of COVID related cancellations, including a run at the Next Stage 2020 Immersive Summit.

A unique experience that balances humor and heart, CASTING is the perfect segue back to in-person, immersive theater.

CASTING is an in-person, participatory experience, audience members should plan to be active participants during the entire, 20-30min duration of the performance. Active participation includes being physically present and moving through space. The intensity and scale of physical activity during the experience can be determined by a given audience member's ability.

Audiences will engage in dialogue with actors and participate in moderate (familial) physical touch with performers.

Any persons with questions about participatory elements and/or accommodations are encouraged to reach out to the production at korynwicks@gmail.com.

In an effort to help limit the spread of COVID19 we ask that all attendees wear masks for the duration of the performance.

All performers and personnel involved in Casting will take a COVID test prior to each evening's run of shows.

Creator Koryn Wicks is an immersive dance creator and choreographer. Her immersive choreography integrates dance, theater and interactive media. Koryn's work has been shown in the U.S. and abroad at diverse festivals and venues including Slamdance DiG, The Bootleg Theatre, and the University of Rome Tor Vergata. Koryn also choreographs for film, television and music videos, most recently, SHAED's VR music video for their single "Once Upon a Time."

Casting was originally created during the 2019 LA Immersive Invitational produced by After Hours Theater Company. The LA Immersive Invitational is a 48hr festival that gives immersive artists 48h hours to create new immersive work. The original collaborators on Casting included Sam Alper, Hanah Davenport, Morgan Embry, Sami Flores, & Alex Lough. Many of the original cast are returning, as well as an exciting new performance from Grammy Award-winning vocalist Kitten Kuroi.