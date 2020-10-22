CAP UCLA Presents GATHER UP Program One of The Tune In Festival

The festival will be free to enjoy on the new CAP UCLA Online channel.

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents The Tune In Festival; a convergence of music and poetry in a time of change, from Wednesday, October 28, through Saturday, October 31, 2020, online. The festival will be free to enjoy on the new CAP UCLA Online channel.

The Tune In Festival is a four-day convening, beginning with GATHER UP. Over the course of its 47-year history, San Francisco's Grammy- winning Kronos Quartet has frequently explored social justice issues in its work. The group has always been inspired by legendary folk icon and activist Pete Seeger, who spent his life singing about change and inspiring others to do the same.

To mark Seeger's 100th birthday in 2019, Kronos created a multi-artist exploration of Seeger's musical legacy, collaborating with composers Jacob Garchik and a host of guest vocalists and fellow musicians, including folk artist and storyteller Lee Knight and Ethiopian-born, SF-based singer/songwriter Meklit, all of whom will join Kronos at CAP UCLA. For this concert, L.A.'s Tonality chorus and Los Angeles singer/songwriter Jolie Holland, also perform. Kronos' Seeger project, commissioned by the FreshGrass Foundation, has been recorded for Smithsonian Folkways, and will be released in the fall of 2020.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. PDT on the CAP UCLA Online channel.

PROGRAM ONE*: GATHER UP, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. PDT:

7:00 p.m. - AUNTIE SEWING SQUAD: Radical Care in the Time of Coronavirus

7:10 p.m. - Kronos Quartet & Friends Celebrate Pete Seeger, with Tehillah Alphonso, Jolie Holland, Lee Knight, Tonoccus McClain, Meklit, and Tonality

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You