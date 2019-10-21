UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Bill Morrison's Dawson City: Frozen Time LIVE! on Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and The Theatre at Ace Hotel box office.

Dawson City: Frozen Time LIVE! brings Dawson City, a Yukon River town in northwestern Canada, to life with an evocative score by Alex Somers, performed by L.A.'s contemporary ensemble Wild Up and Tonality's women's choir. Dawson City: Frozen Time was compiled from 533 silent film reels found in 1978, buried in a sub-arctic swimming pool, deep in the Yukon permafrost.

A triumphant work of art, Dawson City: Frozen Time spins the life cycle of a singular film collection into a breath-taking history of the 20th century. This film tells several stories -- how the addition of certain chemicals to cotton created an explosive that was developed into celluloid motion picture films; the stories of famous fortunes including that of Frederick Trump, the president's grandfather; future pioneers of Hollywood, such as the actor-director William Desmond Taylor and the theater entrepreneurs Alexander Pantages and Sid Grauman.

Filmmaker Bill Morrison is a New York-based artist who has presented his work around the world. Dawson City: Frozen Time won a Critics' Choice Award for the most innovative documentary and the Boston Society of Film Critics named it the best documentary of the year in 2017. Morrison has made four other successful films including a collaboration with guitarist and CAP Alum Bill Frisell. Frisell is performing with Julian Lage at CAP UCLA's Royce Hall the night prior.

Funds for Dawson City: Frozen Time LIVE! were provided in part by The Andrew W. Mellon multi-year grant for Collaborative Intersections in the Visual and Performing Arts with additional support from The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

CAP UCLA's Contemporary series continues with Philip Glass & Jerry Quickley: Whistleblower (Mar 21, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Jennifer Koh & Davóne Tines Everything That Rises Must Converge (Apr 17, Royce Hall), and Anthony de Mare: Liaisons 2020: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano (Apr 25, Royce Hall).

