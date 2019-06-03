CANCELLED Announced At Hollywood Fringe 2019!

Hollywood Fringe Festival and the Actor's Company present CANCELLED, a hilarious new show created and directed by Frankie Ryan Maclaughlin. Staying relevant is a full-time job in the year of our lord 2019, and the last thing you want to be is #Cancelled. A washed up child star. An up-and-coming music producer. An "influencer-by-accident". What do they have in common? An internet scandal big enough to break them.

CANCELLED is an energetic, fresh take on the #cancelculture dominating today's headlines. Why do we love a good, shocking, pearl-clutching scandal? Social media, sizzling hot takes, exposed past mistakes, and the dire need to #haveitall, when combined, cook up a lethal recipe- how far would you be willing to go to "make it?" Our show examines our dumpster-fire, can't look away, schadenfreude-esque fascination with watching stars and influencers we love fall from grace- all in the blink of an eye. CANCELLED tells the tale of three young celebs - an influencer who has it all, a rapper who had it all, and a new girl who wants it all - what will it take to get them #cancelled ?

CANCELLED is written and directed by Frankie Ryan MacLaughlin (writer & producer of SUGAR, Hollywood Fringe 2018), with additional rap lyrics by Elizabeth Conway (HBO's Crashing.) Co-produced by Frankie Ryan MacLaughlin and the Hollywood Fringe Festival, the cast includes Dorina Amina (star of upcoming Ghanaian film Terminus) as Miss D, Reina Guthrie (star of YouTube's HackerSpy Leaks) as Hana, Elizabeth Conway as Ashley Idaho, and Del Alan Murphy (lead of Sugar, HFF 2018) as Toddd. (Yes, 'Toddd' with three "D's." The last "d" is silent. )

CANCELLED opens at The Actor's Company on June 11th at 7:00 pm, and the final performance is June 30th at 6:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at hff19.org/6212 .





