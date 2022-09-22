Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ACA CINEMA PROJECT SERIES - Emerging Japanese Films Announces Schedule Of Industry Leaders Topping Event Panel Discussions

The program is set to screen four newly released, dramatic, and awards-worthy Japanese feature films.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan (ACA) heralds the fourth ACA Cinema Project series - Emerging Japanese Films - as a key part of its Japan Film Overseas Expansion Enhancement Project. Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO) is entrusted with enterprise management.

The program is set to screen four newly released, dramatic, and awards-worthy Japanese feature films. In addition, the celebration promises a retrospective night that honors veteran auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda. Four of the directors will take the stage virtually post-exhibition Q&A sessions. Corresponding content panels, featuring industry leaders, also will accompany the aforementioned new film screenings.

Central to ACA Cinema Project is the tribute evening with Japanese virtuoso director Hirokazu Kore-eda on Thursday September 29th at 5 PM. A live-streamed video conversation between Kore-eda and Alan Ng, Editor-in-Chief of Film Threat and Critics Choice Association member, will occur after a showing of his acclaimed 2013 movie LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON.

Shinzo Katayama's MISSING - which recently took Fantasia 2022 by storm - ushers in the 5-night big screen series on Tuesday, September 27th. Film Threat's Chris Gore will moderate, alongside director Katayama and the film's distributor Michael Repsch of Dark Star Pictures will wrap the first evening.

Unfurling on Wednesday, September 28th is Shunsuke Kariyama's BL METAMORPHOSIS (based on the smash-hit, coming-of-age manga franchise). This movie indulges manga and anime fans alike with its live-action interpretation of a sweet, quirky female friendship and fandom story. Director Kariyama will appear with a live panel to debate "Full Frontal Fandom: Fascinating Depictions of Manga Fans in BL METAMORPHOSIS." In-person Hollywood pundits include moderator and producer/journalist Marlene Sharp (YOUNG CAPTAIN NEMO), screenwriter Jeffrey Reddick (SAMURAI RABBIT: USAGI CHRONICLES), producer Vincent Imaoka (TIGER AND BUNNY), producer Geneva Wasserman (SPIDERHEAD), producer Kevin Nicklaus (UNTOLD HORROR), and screenwriter/podcaster/author Geoffrey Calhoun (THE SUCCESSFUL SCREENWRITER).

Friday, September 30th is earmarked for the emotional journey of RIVERSIDE MUKOLITTA, a quietly touching endeavor of renowned filmmaker *Naoko Ogigami. Panel discussion "Riverside Mukolitta: How Asian drama can be relatable to American audiences" will complete the evening. Alan Ng will host the conversation, which boasts Endeavor Content's Kevin Iwashina (JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI), Metan Global's Larry Namer, plus veteran producers Jennie Lew Tugend (LETHAL WEAPON, FREE WILLY), Jinko Gotoh (KLAUS, FINDING NEMO), and Chuck Williams (SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, BROTHER BEAR).

*Due to scheduling conflicts, director Ogigami is unable to appear.

On Saturday, October 1st, ACA Cinema Project closes with Shô Miyake's sensitive SMALL, SLOW BUT STEADY (a crowd-pleaser at this year's Berlin Film Festival) paired with panel discussion "Beyond Boundaries: Taking on Challenging Acting Roles." Tackling this subject are motion picture director Miyake, Leslie LaPage (Director, LA Femme International Film Festival), and accomplished casting director/talent manager Valerie McCaffrey.

Related activations are set for September 27 - October 1, 2022 at Harmony Gold Preview House, 7655 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood and are free of charge for accredited entertainment industry professionals. The events will begin at 5 PM from Tuesday - Friday, and at 4 PM on Saturday. A catered reception will accompany every screening. Complimentary Japanese food and authentic sake will be offered at each.

For more info: aca-cinema-japan.com


