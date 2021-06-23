Bunny Hull to be Inducted Into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame

Bunny Hull, Grammy Award winner and Founder and Executive Director of Dream a World Education, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that delivers virtual and in-classroom arts-based social-emotional learning to young children, will be inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 25 at the Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. The award celebrates music's finest songwriters and composers and pays homage to women "whose body of work represents the best of heritage and legacy of modern American music."

"To be mentioned in the same breath with Roberta Flack, Valerie Simpson and Mary Chapin Carpenter and the other honorees is beyond anything I could imagine and I can't think of a better way to pay it forward than to provide children with the kind inspiration that I've been blessed to experience through music and the arts," says Hull.

Hull's music and passion is driven by her dedication to enriching the lives of young children. She has written, performed and produced multi-media products for children that have garnered five Parent's Choice Awards, two National Parenting Publications Awards, a Dr. Toy Award, Children's Web Award, a Parents Guide to Children's Media Award, a commendation from the City of Los Angeles, an Emmy(r) nomination for writing, producing and directing "The Ripple Effect", a documentary about the work of Dream A World Education, and an Academics Choice Award for Secrets of the Heart(tm) TV, a children's educational series.

Hull is currently directing Secrets of the Heart II, Dream A World Education's new sequential learning program for children aged 4-8, designed to bring arts and social emotional learning to children around the world. The new series Series II will highlight Family and Community through a social justice and inclusivity lens by featuring overarching episode themes like Roots, Diversity and Identity.

For the program, Hull brought together a diverse team of Los Angeles artists including acclaimed visual artists Raul Baltazar and Yrneh Gabon, who will teach assemblage art and highlight the work of Betye Saar. She has also brought on folk artist Sunny War and choreographer Kara Mack (Coming 2 America), who will teach West African Dance. Episodes of the program will feature the work of artists including Ella Fitzgerald and Mahalia Jackson, and will address determination, trauma and healing through music sung during the Civil Rights era.

Dream a World Education focuses its attention on helping underserved communities, creating engaging programming to support young children and providing an avenue to empower them via self-expression through the arts. Since the pandemic began, Dream a World expanded its virtual classroom programs across the United States, growing from 10 local schools to 40 schools across the country and abroad, reaching as far as South Africa and Hong Kong.

Learn more: https://dreamaworldedu.org/