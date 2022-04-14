Broadway at the Bourbon Room Returns April 25 With 'cabaretSIXNINE'

"Broadway at the Bourbon Room" is a celebratory monthly musical cabaret with show-stopping performances by Broadway and LA's best. Broadway at The Bourbon Room preserves the caliber of a Broadway cabaret and injects it into the glamourous LA theatre scene, while providing a performance platform for opportunity and community. April's theme, "cabaretSiXNINE" will showcase songs from the hit musicals: CABARET, SIX, NINE, CHICAGO, & WILD PARTY featuring performances by the industry's top Broadway stars.

This month, the cabaret will highlight and acknowledge the empowering work done at Celebration Theatre in their original collaborative series, the L.A. Theatre Spotlight. With a new musical theme happening each month, surprising song/vocal arrangements, and drop-in celebrity performances, there's always something exciting and new to experience.

Tickets range from $25-$35 depending on the type of seating and Live Stream tickets are available for $15.00. Doors open at 5:00 PM for an immersive happy hour experience, the show starts at 7:00 PM, and the ENCORE! after-hours open mic piano show starts at 9:00 PM.

Broadway at The Bourbon Room is hosted by Marisa Matthews (Rock Of Ages Hollywood, Baz: Star Crossed Love) with music direction by Benet Braun (Current Music Director for The Groundlings National Tours: Cabaret, Grinch Who Stole Christmas), and Choreography By Michelle Elkin (Sutton Foster Live On Pbs, Young Shelton On CBS, Younger, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel on Amazon, New York Pops At Carnegie Hall) and produced by Marisa Matthews and Ashley Moniz (First National Tours: Kinky Boots, Sister Act, 9 To 5, Legally Blonde).

cabaretSIXNINE will feature performances by Gregory Butler (Broadway: Chicago, Film: Almost Chicago, Back To Broadway), Sarah Cornell (Broadway: Producers-Ovation Award, Groundlings Sunday Company Member, Tv: "Get Lost" On Late Night Snack On HBO MAX), Ty Deran (A Little Night Music-Greenway Court Theatre, 2nd National Tour: Kinky Boots, Film: 1600 Vine), Barbara Dixon (The Broadway Barbara @Broadwaybarbaraofficial, Viral Fosse Tutorial Video), Haven Everly (Tv: You On Netflix, L Word Gen Q, Film: The Girl Who Left Home), Clayton Farris (TV: 911 on FOX, Seal Team on CBS, Viral LA Hiking Videos), Rhett George (Broadway: Wicked, Memphis, Tv: Call Me Kat On Fox, Bust Down on Peacock), Sebastian Guerrero (Voiceover: HANDY MANDY on Disney Jr, BGV: Justin Timberlake/Chris Stapleton's "Say Something" video, Roaslia's "La Fama"), Summer Greer (Spamilton-Musical Theatre West, Ragtime-MTW, "I Can See Your Voice" on FOX), Grant Hodges (Chuck in Footloose at The Rev, Sound of Music at La Mirada, Kristoff in Frozen: Live at the Hyperion) Regina LeVert (Rock Of Ages Hollywood, Hairspray, Chicago), Mo Zelof (Film: Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Grandma, Tv: One Day At A Time On Netflix, What/If On Netflix), Madison Aisanaye (Something Rotten At 5 Star Theatricals, Tv: Superstore, NBC's I Feel Bad), John Paul Batista (Coco Live - Hollywood Bowl, TV: Murderville On Netflix), Taesia Marie (AMDA's Digital Dance Theatre Production "The Way Back"), Jane Papageorge (Hollywood Bowl: Hair And Chorus Line, Frozen Live At The Hyperion), and Natalli Dorn (Frozen Live At The Hyperion, 3-D Theatricals: Shrek And Parade).

The mission of "Broadway at the Bourbon Room" is to preserve the caliber of a Broadway cabaret and inject it into the glamorous LA theater scene, while providing a performance platform where celebrities and up-and-coming theater artists share their sensational vocal abilities, mingle among creative peers, and indulge in a shared theatrical nightlife experience. Hollywood's HOT new musical theatre home where OPPORTUNITY meets COMMUNITY. With a different musical theme happening each month, drop in-celebrity performances, and our post-show ENCORE! open-mic piano bar, there will always be something exciting and new to experience!

Happening at Hollywood's premiere new hangout, The Bourbon Room Hollywood: an 8,000 square-foot bar and nightlife lounge connected to a 250-seat theater featuring a full-service menu of fine dining, craft cocktails, wines, decked out from floor to ceiling in glamorous rock n' roll style.