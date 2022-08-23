Broadway, TV Actress Rena Strober Turns Her Hit One-Woman Show SPAGHETTI & MATZO BALLS! Into a Short Film 

Adapted from Rena Strober's hit Off-Broadway show, this film focuses on the gripping story of how Strober was inspired to learn more about her heritage after witnessing a mob hit during a performance at an iconic Italian restaurant.

The film is an honest and raw look at how we discover who we truly are, with music ranging from Yiddish and Italian songs to Hebrew liturgy. The live version of Spaghetti & Matzo Balls! was performed at the Leeds International Jewish Theatre Festival as well as to sold-out off-Broadway crowds. New York Magazine called the show "warm, honest, funny and engaging," while BroadwayWorld.com called Rena "Part Sarah Brightman, part Madeline Kahn, and the rest wonderfully all her own."

Rena is best known for her Broadway performances in Les Misérables and for playing opposite Topol in Fiddler on the Roof. Her recurring role on Disney's Liv & Maddie has earned her a robust following among the younger generation, while their parents might recognize her from VEEP, Shameless or Hacks. Last year, Rena released an award winning album, Imagine That: The music of Sesame Street, featuring Jason Alexander, French Stewart, and a choir of young, blind singers that Rena works with. Jason Alexander directed Rena on stage in the L.A. premiere of When You're in Love the Whole World is Jewish.

Stuart K. Robinson is an award-winning director of Yontif, Escape Room, and other notable projects created for and with the Jewish Community. He has directed many solo show productions including Charlayne Woodard's Pretty Fire, Neat, and In Real Life; Roger Guenveur Smith's The Watts Towers, Adriana Sevan's Taking Flight and more. He is CEO/Partner of Brady, Brannon & Rich Talent as well as the management firm Bx2 Entertainment. Author of the popular book, It All Begins With I, Stuart is a nationally known motivational speaker, and is widely regarded as one of Los Angeles' top acting instructors. He has supplied voices for over 300 film or animated projects and has appeared in countless films, television shows, and television commercials, most notably in a three-year stint as Fruit of the Loom's Purple Grape, and two years as "the Kool Aid Man."

Produced by the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), Spaghetti & Matzo Balls! premiers on Sunday, October 2 at 7:30pm with a live watch party. Immediately following, join a conversation with the star and writer, Rena Strober, and director, Stuart K. Robinson. Register here: https://bit.ly/3wnGzqK.