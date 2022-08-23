Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway, TV Actress Rena Strober Turns Her Hit One-Woman Show SPAGHETTI & MATZO BALLS! Into a Short Film 

Directed by Stuart K. Robinson, the film follows one woman's journey of rediscovery,  roots, and identity.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Broadway, TV Actress Rena Strober Turns Her Hit One-Woman Show SPAGHETTI & MATZO BALLS! Into a Short Film 

Adapted from Rena Strober's hit Off-Broadway show, this film focuses on the gripping story of how Strober was inspired to learn more about her heritage after witnessing a mob hit during a performance at an iconic Italian restaurant.

The film is an honest and raw look at how we discover who we truly are, with music ranging from Yiddish and Italian songs to Hebrew liturgy. The live version of Spaghetti & Matzo Balls! was performed at the Leeds International Jewish Theatre Festival as well as to sold-out off-Broadway crowds. New York Magazine called the show "warm, honest, funny and engaging," while BroadwayWorld.com called Rena "Part Sarah Brightman, part Madeline Kahn, and the rest wonderfully all her own."

Rena is best known for her Broadway performances in Les Misérables and for playing opposite Topol in Fiddler on the Roof. Her recurring role on Disney's Liv & Maddie has earned her a robust following among the younger generation, while their parents might recognize her from VEEP, Shameless or Hacks. Last year, Rena released an award winning album, Imagine That: The music of Sesame Street, featuring Jason Alexander, French Stewart, and a choir of young, blind singers that Rena works with. Jason Alexander directed Rena on stage in the L.A. premiere of When You're in Love the Whole World is Jewish.

Stuart K. Robinson is an award-winning director of Yontif, Escape Room, and other notable projects created for and with the Jewish Community. He has directed many solo show productions including Charlayne Woodard's Pretty Fire, Neat, and In Real Life; Roger Guenveur Smith's The Watts Towers, Adriana Sevan's Taking Flight and more. He is CEO/Partner of Brady, Brannon & Rich Talent as well as the management firm Bx2 Entertainment. Author of the popular book, It All Begins With I, Stuart is a nationally known motivational speaker, and is widely regarded as one of Los Angeles' top acting instructors. He has supplied voices for over 300 film or animated projects and has appeared in countless films, television shows, and television commercials, most notably in a three-year stint as Fruit of the Loom's Purple Grape, and two years as "the Kool Aid Man."

Produced by the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), Spaghetti & Matzo Balls! premiers on Sunday, October 2 at 7:30pm with a live watch party. Immediately following, join a conversation with the star and writer, Rena Strober, and director, Stuart K. Robinson. Register here: https://bit.ly/3wnGzqK.




More Hot Stories For You


GLASS CEILINGS Rocks Herstory in a One Night Only Concert at Feinstein's at Vitello's GLASS CEILINGS Rocks Herstory in a One Night Only Concert at Feinstein's at Vitello's
August 23, 2022

On August 24th, at Feinstein's at Vitello's, GLASS CEILINGS will make HERstory again with a one night only concert version of the show, presented by mostlyNEWmusicals, reuniting cast members from that production.
SHIZUKA Written & Directed by Tomoko Karina to Open at the Zephyr Theatre in SeptemberSHIZUKA Written & Directed by Tomoko Karina to Open at the Zephyr Theatre in September
August 23, 2022

'Shizuka', written & directed by Tomoko Karina will open in Los Angeles, CA on Sep 16, 2022, at the Zephyr Theatre.
IAMA Theatre Company's New Works Festival to Feature Staged Readings of Six New PlaysIAMA Theatre Company's New Works Festival to Feature Staged Readings of Six New Plays
August 23, 2022

IAMA Theatre Company New Works Festival — IAMA Theatre Company will present staged readings of six new plays over the course of two weekends in this annual series.
The Da Camera Society Announces Fall 2022 Programming Featuring Delirium Musicum & MoreThe Da Camera Society Announces Fall 2022 Programming Featuring Delirium Musicum & More
August 23, 2022

The Da Camera Society is back! 2022 Fall concert season tickeets are on sale now.
Catalina Museum For Art & History Will Flashback to the 1940s For Fundraising Extravaganza Next MonthCatalina Museum For Art & History Will Flashback to the 1940s For Fundraising Extravaganza Next Month
August 23, 2022

Join Catalina Museum for Art & History for the Fifth Annual Fundraising Extravaganza: 1940s Flashback on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 4–7:30 p.m. Eighty years ago, USO entertainers practiced in front of the trainees on Catalina Island before heading overseas.