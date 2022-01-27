Broadway Stars Perform Musical Theatre Hits in Malibu Next Week





The best of New York City theatre comes to Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre in Malibu for one unforgettable night of entertainment with On Broadway on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $22 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page.

Featuring the best songs from the current New York City theatre season and sung by Broadway stars with a live band, On Broadway is an unforgettable night of music. The show includes hits from long-running favorites like The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and The Book of Mormon, as well as the newest sensations Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, and even the sold-out smash, Hamilton! The cast features Broadway favorites Sarah Uriarte Berry, Jacob Haren, Terron Brooks, and Emily Jenda.

Sarah Uriarte Berry has starred on Broadway as 'Belle' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, 'Eponine' in Les Miserables, and 'Franca' in the Tony Award-winning The Light in the Piazza. She has also appeared in the Broadway companies of Taboo (opposite Boy George), Next to Normal, and End of the Rainbow. Selected regional credits: Bernstein's Mass with the Baltimore Symphony and the Philadelphia Orchestra, The Boys From Syracuse and Tenderloin with City Center Encores!, 'Julie Jordan' in Carousel Royal National Theatre, Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl, and A Little Night Music at the Kennedy Center. Berry has headlined with symphonies across the US and can be heard on several original cast recordings. Berry is Spanish-Basque, happily married and the mother of three crazy kids.

Terron Brooks is an accomplished singer/songwriter/actor/author/motivational speaker who has a passion for sharing his gift of music with the world. Born and raised in Southern California, Brooks has had the pleasure of performing with many amazing artists such as Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, David Foster, Randy Jackson, Stephanie Mills, Peter Cetera, Lizz Wright, Yolanda Adams, Sheila E., and Michael Jackson. He has toured with Phil Collins (Going Back Tour) and Matthew Morrison from GLEE. Brooks has sung with artists on The Voice, the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Ellen, and American Idol. His universal appeal has led him to stages all across the US, Europe and Asia.

Brooks is a Broadway performer who has been seen as "Simba" in Disney's The Lion King and "Seaweed" in Hairspray. He was also featured in the world premieres of Sleepless in Seattle: The Musical and First Wives Club: The Musical. Brooks is an Ovation Award nominee for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for "Daddy Brubeck" in Sweet Charity at Reprise 2.0. Brooks has been featured on numerous film and TV soundtrack albums including GRAMMY- winning Hairspray (New Line), Tears from the Sun (Sony), The Adventures of Brer Rabbit (Universal), and ABC's Gepetto. As a guest artist for the Atlanta, Colorado, and Taiwan Symphony Orchestras, Brooks has sung the classic songs of Disney. His vocals are featured on six songs from Smokey Robinson's latest record, Smokey and Friends. Brooks starred as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime at Musical Theatre West.

Brooks starred in the hit romantic comedy All About You with Debbie Allen and Hamilton's Renee Elise Goldsberry; he co-wrote the film's theme song, and contributed his originals songs to the movie soundtrack, produced by American Idol's Rickey Minor. Brooks stars in the PureFlix hit feature HavFaith with Gary Sturgis and Brooklyn Tankard.

Brooks is a two-time NAACP Award nominee for supporting actor and is best remembered for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Eddie Kendricks in the Emmy Award-winning NBC mini-series The Temptations. The Los Angeles Times has described his voice as "smooth and soulful." He is the star and co creator of the new show The Soul of Broadway: Impossible Dreams and his new record is on all digital platforms.

Jacob Haren starred as Elder White in the Broadway company of The Book of Mormon. His other credits include The Book of Mormon (National Tour), Rock of Ages (Las Vegas), Up Here (world premiere, La Jolla Playhouse), Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (The Old Globe) and Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can (MTW, Moonlight Stage Productions). He also appeared in the TV show Alternatino. His one-man show, Pure Imagination, premiered in 2017, exploring a Disney-obsession, Broadway dreams, and the heartbreaks of reality. Haren received his BFA in Musical Theatre from UC Irvine.Haren is a Proud member of the NYCLU Artists Ambassadors Program.

Emily Jenda made her Broadway debut in the hit musical The Book of Mormon and went on to perform all three of the Schuyler Sisters in the groundbreaking musical Hamilton. Her New York stage debut as Alice in the musical Drat! The Cat! was named one of Backstage's "Memorable NY Performances of 2010" and her other favorite credits include Caroline, or Change, The Bodyguard, and Regina Spektor's Beauty. In addition to graduating from Yale University with distinction, she's also completed studies at New York's Upright Citizen's Brigade, Chicago's Second City, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. Jenda is the proud daughter of Malawian immigrants who settled in the unlikely town of Auburn, Alabama. Although she was born and raised in the South, she never managed to pick up the accent.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.