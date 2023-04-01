Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BroadStage to Present NAT GEO LIVE: ADAPTATION

BroadStage to Present NAT GEO LIVE: ADAPTATION

This event is presented by BroadStage on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Apr. 01, 2023  

Featured as part of the National Geographic Live touring speaker series across North America, which brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic experts, is "Adaptation" with Environmental Anthropologist and Filmmaker, Alizé Carrère. This event is presented by BroadStage on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.

Explore the remarkable ways people around the world are adapting to a changing climate with environmental anthropologist and filmmaker Alizé Carrère. Dive into the South Pacific waters of Vanuatu, where islanders are using innovative techniques to combat the effects of climate change and outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish that threaten the surrounding reefs. In Bangladesh, discover how farmers in low-lying areas facing sea level rise and flooding are reviving an old agricultural technique-floating gardens-that has inspired floating schools, libraries, hospitals, and playgrounds. And travel to the mountainous desert of Ladakh in northern India to glimpse giant ice pyramids, or "ice stupas," invented by a Ladakhi teacher and engineer to help the community adapt to global warming. Through her work documenting these stories, Carrère offers a hopeful look at the resilience, perseverance, and innovation of humankind under even the most difficult of conditions.

Tickets starting at $50 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234336®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by calling 310.434.3200, or by visiting the box office at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.

About Alizé Carrère

Alizé Carrère is a National Geographic Explorer, filmmaker, and PhD candidate researching and documenting human adaptations to environmental change. In 2013, Carrère received support from National Geographic to conduct research in Madagascar, where she spent several months uncovering an unlikely agricultural adaptation in response to severe deforestation. Learning of farmers who were
turning erosional gullies into fertile pockets of farmland, her work evolved into a broader film and educational project on human resilience. She brings her social science background and extensive field experience to her filmmaking, with the goal of elevating the human dimensions of climate change. Carrère received both her B.A. and M.Sc. from McGill University and is currently pursuing her PhD at the University of Miami where she is examining the relationship between architecture, climate change, and ecological urban utopias.

Carrère's engaging, one-of-a-kind presentation is part of National Geographic Live's amazing collection of events happening throughout the United States and abroad. National Geographic's broad roster of talent, including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers, and adventurers, share their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage. For more information on National Geographic Live, please visit www.natgeolive.com.

BroadStage gathers artists, thinkers and audiences to celebrate our shared humanity and expand the role the arts play in the vitality of our diverse community. BroadStage is an industry-leading performing arts producer and presenter located on the Los Angeles' Westside, providing a platform for the world's most compelling artists working the theatre, dance and music, and multidisciplinary artforms. Building upon its first decade, the organization is rising to meet a rapidly evolving set of needs for artists, audiences, community and campus, with the aim to advance its role as an invaluable cultural resource and artistic ambassador for greater Los Angeles.

A beacon of Santa Monica College (SMC) - one of the country's most progressive, diverse and accessible educational institutions - BroadStage harnesses the transformative power of the performing arts as essential to well-being and society. Established in partnership with SMC in 2008, both organizations are aligned on core values of creativity, learning, and belonging. With the leadership of Artistic and Executive Director Rob Bailis, BroadStage is strengthening its impact through a new artistic vision, an expanded venue footprint, and enhanced community activation. These activities invite a deeper relationship to the artists on our stage and to the work they passionately share.

Photo Credit: Sally Gee




Center Theatre Groups L.A. Writers Workshop Selects New Cohort Photo
Center Theatre Group's L.A. Writers' Workshop Selects New Cohort
Since 2005, more than 100 playwrights have had their work fostered through Center Theatre Group's L.A. Writers' Workshop and more are set to join. This new cohort for the L.A. Writers' Workshop includes six local playwrights who will spend a year researching and writing a new work with the feedback of their fellow writers and Center Theatre Group's artistic staff. These playwrights are Amy Berryman, Inda Craig-Galván, Isaac Gómez, Ramiz Monsef, christopher oscar peña, and Jasmine Sharma.
3rd Annual MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE to Hold Online Premiere in April Photo
3rd Annual MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE to Hold Online Premiere in April
Studio For Performing Arts LA in collaboration with the MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition (MAAC) has announced the upcoming 3rd annual MENASA Diversity Showcase, scheduled to take place as an online YouTube Premiere on April 22, 2023, at 10am PT.
DRAG IS GOOD Benefit Show Announced Live In Nashville, April 13 Photo
DRAG IS GOOD Benefit Show Announced Live In Nashville, April 13
ALASKA and WILLAM have joined forces with iconic drag bar PLAY Nashville to announce a one night only benefit drag show and livestream on April 13, 2023!
Paul Nakauchi, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in THE KING AND I at La Mirada Theatre Photo
Paul Nakauchi, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in THE KING AND I at La Mirada Theatre
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you to experience “Something Wonderful” as it announces Paul Nakauchi as the “King,” Anastasia Barzee as “Anna,” and Joan Almedilla as “Lady Thiang,” along with a cast of 41.

More Hot Stories For You


DRAG IS GOOD Benefit Show Announced Live In Nashville, April 13DRAG IS GOOD Benefit Show Announced Live In Nashville, April 13
March 31, 2023

ALASKA and WILLAM have joined forces with iconic drag bar PLAY Nashville to announce a one night only benefit drag show and livestream on April 13, 2023!
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts and The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour Presents ACOUSTIC ROOSTER'S BARNYARD BOOGIE: Starring Indigo BlumeThe Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts and The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour Presents ACOUSTIC ROOSTER'S BARNYARD BOOGIE: Starring Indigo Blume
March 31, 2023

The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour comes to Pepperdine with Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Paul Nakauchi, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in THE KING AND I at La Mirada TheatrePaul Nakauchi, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in THE KING AND I at La Mirada Theatre
March 31, 2023

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you to experience “Something Wonderful” as it announces Paul Nakauchi as the “King,” Anastasia Barzee as “Anna,” and Joan Almedilla as “Lady Thiang,” along with a cast of 41.
See Disney's NEWSIES Film at The El Capitan Theatre in AprilSee Disney's NEWSIES Film at The El Capitan Theatre in April
March 31, 2023

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's “Newsies” (1992) presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre April 14 through 18.
Joe Spano & More to Star in Rolling Southern California Premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESESJoe Spano & More to Star in Rolling Southern California Premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES
March 30, 2023

Laguna Playhouse announced, in association with Gare St. Lazare, Ireland and the Rubicon Theatre Company, Faline England, Sorcha Fox, Conor Lovett and Joe Spano starring in the rolling Southern California premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES, written by Will Eno and directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett.
share