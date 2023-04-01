BroadStage to Present NAT GEO LIVE: ADAPTATION

Featured as part of the National Geographic Live touring speaker series across North America, which brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic experts, is "Adaptation" with Environmental Anthropologist and Filmmaker, Alizé Carrère. This event is presented by BroadStage on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.



Explore the remarkable ways people around the world are adapting to a changing climate with environmental anthropologist and filmmaker Alizé Carrère. Dive into the South Pacific waters of Vanuatu, where islanders are using innovative techniques to combat the effects of climate change and outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish that threaten the surrounding reefs. In Bangladesh, discover how farmers in low-lying areas facing sea level rise and flooding are reviving an old agricultural technique-floating gardens-that has inspired floating schools, libraries, hospitals, and playgrounds. And travel to the mountainous desert of Ladakh in northern India to glimpse giant ice pyramids, or "ice stupas," invented by a Ladakhi teacher and engineer to help the community adapt to global warming. Through her work documenting these stories, Carrère offers a hopeful look at the resilience, perseverance, and innovation of humankind under even the most difficult of conditions.



Tickets starting at $50 are available at BroadStage, by calling 310.434.3200, or by visiting the box office at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.

About Alizé Carrère

Alizé Carrère is a National Geographic Explorer, filmmaker, and PhD candidate researching and documenting human adaptations to environmental change. In 2013, Carrère received support from National Geographic to conduct research in Madagascar, where she spent several months uncovering an unlikely agricultural adaptation in response to severe deforestation. Learning of farmers who were

turning erosional gullies into fertile pockets of farmland, her work evolved into a broader film and educational project on human resilience. She brings her social science background and extensive field experience to her filmmaking, with the goal of elevating the human dimensions of climate change. Carrère received both her B.A. and M.Sc. from McGill University and is currently pursuing her PhD at the University of Miami where she is examining the relationship between architecture, climate change, and ecological urban utopias.



Carrère's engaging, one-of-a-kind presentation is part of National Geographic Live's amazing collection of events happening throughout the United States and abroad. National Geographic's broad roster of talent, including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers, and adventurers, share their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage. For more information on National Geographic Live, please visit www.natgeolive.com.



BroadStage gathers artists, thinkers and audiences to celebrate our shared humanity and expand the role the arts play in the vitality of our diverse community. BroadStage is an industry-leading performing arts producer and presenter located on the Los Angeles' Westside, providing a platform for the world's most compelling artists working the theatre, dance and music, and multidisciplinary artforms. Building upon its first decade, the organization is rising to meet a rapidly evolving set of needs for artists, audiences, community and campus, with the aim to advance its role as an invaluable cultural resource and artistic ambassador for greater Los Angeles.



A beacon of Santa Monica College (SMC) - one of the country's most progressive, diverse and accessible educational institutions - BroadStage harnesses the transformative power of the performing arts as essential to well-being and society. Established in partnership with SMC in 2008, both organizations are aligned on core values of creativity, learning, and belonging. With the leadership of Artistic and Executive Director Rob Bailis, BroadStage is strengthening its impact through a new artistic vision, an expanded venue footprint, and enhanced community activation. These activities invite a deeper relationship to the artists on our stage and to the work they passionately share.

Photo Credit: Sally Gee