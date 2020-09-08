British Academy Britannia Awards Postponed Until 2021

In response to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in the U.S. and globally, the next British Academy Britannia Awards ceremony has been postponed until 2021.

BAFTA's focus in Los Angeles during 2020 will continue to be on its year-round membership programming, educational initiatives, and new talent programs, reaffirming its commitment to keep people connected, creatively inspired and supported during these challenging circumstances. Since the onset of the pandemic, BAFTA has focused on delivering its programs and initiatives safely through virtual platforms.



This year, the GSA BAFTA Student Film Awards were hosted as an online initiative with filmmakers joining panels and presentations from around the world, the BAFTA Newcomers Program has expanded from an LA program to one including participants based in New York, the BAFTA Breakthrough program has launched in the US to support emerging talents across America, and a global program of online Screenings and Q&As continue for Members.

