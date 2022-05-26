Breton Tyner-Bryan's Sensual Dance Short DELUSIONE To Screen At Dances With Films 2022 Festival

Multi-award winning director/actor/writer/choreographer Breton Tyner-Bryan will present the Los Angeles premiere of her short film "Delusione" at the 25th Annual Dances With Films Festival, June 9-19, 2022.

Starring Breton Tyner-Bryan (Winner World London IFF, Madrid IFF, Barcelona IFF) and Emily Ulrich (Other World), "Delusione" has been on the festival circuit at Paris International Short Festival, New York International Women Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Big Apple AGENTS AND MANAGERS Lab, ASVOFF14 Paris, and La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival.

Described as "an examination of dissociation, as a means for survival and manipulation," the passionate and nuanced film follows the dancers as they explore an empty vintage hotel filled with memories that probe the depths of their shared past, creating a mirage of illusion. The film is an ethereal exploration of two characters entering and exiting one another's lives.

"Delusione" has screened on the festival circuit including the French Riviera Film Festival May 2022, Stockholm Short Film Festival February 2022, Paris Short Film Festival December 2021, Bucharest Film Awards December 2021, New York International Women's Film Festival December 2021, ASVO Film Festival Paris November 2021, Big Apple Film Festival Agents and Managers Lab November 2021.

Additionally, Tyner-Bryan has two other films on the festival circuit this year: INVICTA premiering at La Jolla IFF (nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Fashion Dance, Best Score, Best Cast Ensemble) that will compete at Tokyo Shorts this month, and TIMELESS LOVE that won 22 awards at Vegas Movie Awards including Best Director and Best Editor.

"Delusione" features music by Faye Chiao (Houston Grand Opera, Boston Chamber Symphony, Pittsburgh Festival Opera), editing by Breton Tyner-Bryan and Emily Ulrich, cinematography by Michael J. Burke (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That), and costumes by Breton Tyner-Bryan (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel).

Breton Tyner-Bryan is an American born actor, director, and choreographer with Canadian roots, based in New York City. A classically trained ballet dancer and award-winning filmmaker, she grew up in the theater in Hartford, CT. She is known for Billions (Showtime), Divorce (HBO) working alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon, The Knick alongside Clive Owen, choreographing for BD Wong and Donny Most of Happy Days, Studio City (VICE), Manhattan Love Story (ABC), Shackled (in production), TEST, Stories from the Microchasm with John Sanborn, Manifest (NBC), and Gossip Girl (CW). With a stunt background, she often plays detectives, tough seductive roles, and collaborates regularly with cinematographer Michael J. Burke (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That). Her heritage is Native American, German Jewish, Spanish, Italian, Irish, French, and Indian.

She is the executive producer and director of Breton Follies, a dance theater-film production company, featured at New Victory Theater 42nd Street, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and has taught for New York University, Fordham University, Smith College, Broadway Dance Center, Joffrey Ballet School, The Place (London), Dance Base Scotland, San Francisco State University, LINES Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet.

She holds a BFA in Ballet Performance from the University of Utah and received her training at the School of the Hartford Ballet. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Curve Magazine, Broadway World, Pointe Magazine, Dance Magazine and the Huffington Post.

She is currently in pre-production on her pilot to series I Dream of Hazel that she wrote, will direct, and act in.

Tickets are available for the screening of "Delusione" on Friday, June 17 at 5:00 pm which will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Visit the website at https://danceswithfilms.ticketspice.com for more information.