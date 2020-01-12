Boulet Brothers To Host WOMEN BEHIND BARS

The Boulet Brothers, whose "Dragula" TV series is now in its third season on Netflix and OUTtv.ca, will be special guest hosts at the Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 PM performance of Tom Eyen's "Women Behind Bars" at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood. Known individually as Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, they are internationally-known nightlife producers and hosts who developed the "Dragula" TV series based loosely on their long-running club event of the same name, which ran monthly in Los Angeles and San Francisco, with special events in New York and Austin, Texas.

"Women Behind Bars" is a comedy classic by Tom Eyen, the Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning writer of "Dreamgirls". It was originally produced in New York in 1974 and had a hit revival a year later starring Divine as the evil prison matron. Heading the cast in this new production will be John Waters' stars Traci Lords ("Cry Baby") and Mink Stole ("Hairspray," "Pink Flamingos"), Eureka O'Hara and Ginger Minj of "RuPaul's Drag Race," Miss Coco Peru, Chi Chi DeVayne, Tatiana Monteiro, Poppy Fields, Adrienne Couper Smith, and adult film star Wesley Woods as "The Man." It is being directed and co-produced by award-winning director-choreographer Scott Thompson.

The Montalban production will feature an elaborate two-tiered jailhouse set complete with multimedia video screens and innovative costume designs, making it the most extravagant version in the show's history. The set is designed by Paul Black, costumes are by Suzan Ortmeier, music by Fred Barton, and sound designers/technical directors are E.M. Gimenez and Todd Reynolds. Matthew Herrmann is company manager.

The show is being presented by "Just Pow!" Productions, a new theatrical entertainment company based in Los Angeles that was formed by Scott Thompson and Christopher Graham. Thompson is an award-winning director, choreographer, writer and producer, who has directed and choreographed over 100 shows throughout the country, including New York's Lincoln Center and Town Hall, winning two San Francisco Critics Circle Awards and five Connecticut Critics Circle Awards. Graham is a 25-year theater veteran as an actor-singer-dancer, appearing in numerous productions. For six years, he was served as director-choreographer-producer of the critically-acclaimed Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.

Additional producers are Aaron Sims, Chuck Creighton, Alan Eichler, Y. Dolly Fox, Maureen Gillespie, E.M. Gimenez, Michael Kofman Graham, Matthew Herrmann, Stephen Michael, and Todd Reynolds.

As previously announced, Kathy Griffin will introduce a special matinee on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 PM.

The production plays eight performances only, starting Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Montalban Theatre, 1615 N. Vine St. in Hollywood. The phone for tickets is: 323-461.

