Bombay Theatre Company Will Present DON'T GO LOOKING on Instagram Live This Month

Bombay Theatre Company, Mumbai is collaborating with artists from Sweden, Los Angeles, England & India to stage their next virtual 10 minute play - 'Don't Go Looking'- LIVE on their Instagram page on 30 Oct 2021 at 10am (PST). The Indian theatre company has been very active in the pandemic and has already staged around 25 virtual plays on Instagram including three virtual plays in New York City, Los Angeles & Stratford-Upon-Avon, England.

This play will be performed LIVE simultaneously from 3 continents making this collaboration very unique.

The New York City play written by Sarah Congress - 'The Covid 19 Do-Over Marriage' can be watched here: (15) The Covid 19 Do-over Marriage - A 10 min English play - YouTube

The Los Angeles play written by Julianne Jigour - 'Ride Home' can be watched here: (15) Ride Home - A 15 minute Play in English - YouTube

Synopsis:

Don't. Go. Looking. Simple advice. Incredibly tempting none the less. This is a short piece based on that simple advice. Hannah is miles away from her partner Adam, the love of her life, and feeling alone. Online games are what brought them together and maybe a simple online game and chat with her partner should make her feel safer right? Another person to talk to, another life to connect with and someone to give her vindication for moving pipes and squeaking floor boards. Gaming online can be dangerous but tonight, Hannah will need Adam more than ever. Remember, don't turn off the lights, ignore the pipes, ignore the creaking floor boards and whatever you do.... Don't Go Looking.

The cast includes Ola Normelli, Kimberly Alexander, Joshua Gallagher, Nandan Majumdar & Luke Rampersad. The play is directed by Raveesh Jaiswal.