Blue Note Napa Announces Expanded Lineup For 2023 Summer Sessions Concert Season

One of America's fast-growing independent concert promotions and venue operations group, Blue Note Napa, has announced the newly extended music lineup for the 2023 Summer Sessions at Silverado Resort concert series beginning May through October. Tickets to previously announced concerts are on sale now at bluenotenapa.com with newly announced events on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

After a successful two summer run featuring music artists from across the globe, Blue Note Napa is expanding its Summer Sessions concert series while relocating to a new larger home at Silverado Resort. This year's concert lineup will include a highly curated selection of acts that includes chart-topping rock and country musicians, Grammy Award-winners, comedy heavyweights, and, of course, some of the top jazz performers in the country.

First on the list of newly announced concerts is a special performance from multi-Grammy Award winner and songwriters' hall of famer Don McClean. The rock legend is set to take the Blue Note Napa stage on June 2 as he celebrates 50 years and 50 million records sold of his classic song "American Pie". Shows rounding out the month of June will include country singer-songwriter Jake Owen as the multi-platinum entertainer performs June 25.

Fans can then catch Heather McDonald, comedy savant as well as writer, producer, and podcaster as she visits the Summer Sessions stage on June 22. Come back the next day on Saturday, July 23, to see an impressive performance from talented multi-instrumentalist and genre-traversing indie rock phenomenon Andrew Bird.

Earlier in the season, Blue Note Napa will welcome one of the greatest bassists of all time, Les Claypool, to Napa Valley on Friday, May 19 to kick off the 2023 summer season in grand fashion as he reunites with his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus, which will include a full performance of Pink Floyd's legendary album Animals among other hits from their expansive catalog. Grammy Award-winning country music star-turned-accomplished actor and director Dwight Yoakam will then perform the next night on May 20, followed by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Emmylou Harris performing on May 21 to close out the opening weekend.

The Summer Sessions will return in June and July with a diverse slate of performances from the likes of Chris Botti; Rufus Wainwright; Brian Culbertson, and Oakland's very own legendary funk band Tower of Power plus Festival De Verano, a Latin alternative music mini-festival featuring LA-based rockers La Santa Cecilia, Las Cafeteras, and La Misa Negra; St. Paul & The Broken Jones; Judy Collins; Dave Koz; Marlan Wayans; and One Night Of Queen.

Latin Grammy Award-winner Carla Morrison will kick off the month of August, in addition to Jazz bassist Marcus Miller; Belinda Carlisle; and Madeleine Peyroux. Rounding up the final month of the series is one of New York's most notorious comedians, Andrew Dice Clay as he takes over the Summer Sessions stage alongside the award-winning slick and soulful trio Three Dog Night who will wrap up the 2023 summer series.