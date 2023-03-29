Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blue Note Napa Announces Expanded Lineup For 2023 Summer Sessions Concert Season

The series kicks off this May!

Mar. 29, 2023  

One of America's fast-growing independent concert promotions and venue operations group, Blue Note Napa, has announced the newly extended music lineup for the 2023 Summer Sessions at Silverado Resort concert series beginning May through October. Tickets to previously announced concerts are on sale now at bluenotenapa.com with newly announced events on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

After a successful two summer run featuring music artists from across the globe, Blue Note Napa is expanding its Summer Sessions concert series while relocating to a new larger home at Silverado Resort. This year's concert lineup will include a highly curated selection of acts that includes chart-topping rock and country musicians, Grammy Award-winners, comedy heavyweights, and, of course, some of the top jazz performers in the country.

First on the list of newly announced concerts is a special performance from multi-Grammy Award winner and songwriters' hall of famer Don McClean. The rock legend is set to take the Blue Note Napa stage on June 2 as he celebrates 50 years and 50 million records sold of his classic song "American Pie". Shows rounding out the month of June will include country singer-songwriter Jake Owen as the multi-platinum entertainer performs June 25.

Fans can then catch Heather McDonald, comedy savant as well as writer, producer, and podcaster as she visits the Summer Sessions stage on June 22. Come back the next day on Saturday, July 23, to see an impressive performance from talented multi-instrumentalist and genre-traversing indie rock phenomenon Andrew Bird.

Earlier in the season, Blue Note Napa will welcome one of the greatest bassists of all time, Les Claypool, to Napa Valley on Friday, May 19 to kick off the 2023 summer season in grand fashion as he reunites with his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus, which will include a full performance of Pink Floyd's legendary album Animals among other hits from their expansive catalog. Grammy Award-winning country music star-turned-accomplished actor and director Dwight Yoakam will then perform the next night on May 20, followed by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Emmylou Harris performing on May 21 to close out the opening weekend.

The Summer Sessions will return in June and July with a diverse slate of performances from the likes of Chris Botti; Rufus Wainwright; Brian Culbertson, and Oakland's very own legendary funk band Tower of Power plus Festival De Verano, a Latin alternative music mini-festival featuring LA-based rockers La Santa Cecilia, Las Cafeteras, and La Misa Negra; St. Paul & The Broken Jones; Judy Collins; Dave Koz; Marlan Wayans; and One Night Of Queen.

Latin Grammy Award-winner Carla Morrison will kick off the month of August, in addition to Jazz bassist Marcus Miller; Belinda Carlisle; and Madeleine Peyroux. Rounding up the final month of the series is one of New York's most notorious comedians, Andrew Dice Clay as he takes over the Summer Sessions stage alongside the award-winning slick and soulful trio Three Dog Night who will wrap up the 2023 summer series.



One of the most successful folk-rock duos in history, Indigo Girls, comes to Los Angeles for one night only on Saturday, June 24 at The Luckman Fine  Arts Complex in unique presenting partnership with The Soraya at Cal State Northridge.  
Creators of the original boutique festival experience Lightning in a Bottle and immersive art leaders Do LaB have announced the artist lineup for their 2023 stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this April 14-16 and 21-23. With an ever-evolving interactive stage design and a forward-thinking curation of celebrated musical talent, Do LaB continues to be a core experiential aspect of the globally celebrated festival.
world premiere of Angel Corella's 'Carmen'
Given the incredible response from theatregoers and partners alike, the inaugural LA Theatre Week has extended through Sunday, April 2nd. This celebration of the performing arts offers tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20. Audiences are able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.

March 29, 2023

The hilarious, heart-wrenching Mutant Olive 2.0 by writer/performer Mitch Hara (Smothered on Amazon Prime) has extended at the Hudson Theatres, where performances will continue every Tuesday through April 25.
March 29, 2023

With the performance on Friday, March 31 sold out, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series has added a second evening of music from Rodgers and Hammerstein and Cole Porter on Friday, April 28.
March 29, 2023

A Noise Within's 'Daring to Love' season fittingly closes with a love letter - to William Shakespeare and a life in the theater. Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott co-direct The Book of Will, a comically outlandish but true story of love, loss and laughter by Lauren Gunderson.
March 29, 2023

Sonero [noun]: an improvising lead singer in salsa music. Latino Theater Company in association with Chicago's UrbanTheater Company presents the West Coast premiere of Evolution of a Sonero, bringing the streets of the Bronx to The Los Angeles Theatre Center for a limited three-week engagement May 13 through May 28.
March 29, 2023

Long Beach Symphony has announced the extraordinary support of the RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach with a pledge of $540,000. This tremendous gift will allow for two RuMBa Foundation Family Concerts per year, ensuring all children can attend for free through 2027.  
