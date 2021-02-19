Blue Fox Entertainment Acquires Music Hall Theater In Beverly Hills

Blue Fox Entertainment announced today that they are expanding into the US theatrical exhibition business, growing the company's current operations as a US distribution and worldwide sales company. Blue Fox is launching its newest division by acquiring the former Music Hall Theater, a 3-screen theater located at 9036 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California. Blue Fox is planning a complete renovation and redesign for of the theater to bring it to a state-of-the-art condition and will launch operations there this fall under the name The Blue Fox Theater.

Designed in iconic Art Deco style by architect Wilfred B. Verity, the Music Hall first opened in 1936 and is considered an Art Deco theater landmark by the L.A. Conservatory. The theater had been in continuous operation since opening, until this past year's forced shutdown due to Covid, and is notably the only public serving multiplex theater located in Beverly Hills, the epicenter of the entertainment business.

Blue Fox will completely renovate the theater to bring it to the highest levels of technology and comfort, while preserving iconic classic Hollywood elements such as the front marquee. The renovated theater will have(3) screens all equipped with full recliner seats, an expanded lobby, a high-end snack bar including beer and wine as well as digital ticketing. The venue's last major upgrade was in 1996.

The Blue Fox Theater intends to program an eclectic and curated mix of movies, ranging from acclaimed specialty and independent titles, to family and wider audience content. Blue Fox also envisions the theater as a hub for private events, premieres, and parties, serving to connect the local neighborhood and the wider creative community.

At a time when the theatrical business has been facing massive headwinds from declining ticket sales and migrating habits toward streaming and online viewing, Blue Fox feels that the need to support the traditional theatrical experience is more critical than ever. Said Blue Fox's founder, James Huntsman , "We believe there is strong demand for 'a night at the movies' and are fully committed to invest in its future. This is just our first step." Said Huntsman further, "When you combine a first-class theater with carefully selected films, you create an experience that people will want to enjoy over and over again."

Blue Fox's Theatrical Distribution Advisor, William Gruenberg, will handle all film buying for the venue. Gruenberg said, "I am excited to be involved with such a tremendous and historical effort. The Blue Fox Theater is committed to offering films that will inspire conversation and keep audiences enthralled."

Blue Fox is working with leading theater designer Fred Dagdagan, who most recently designed the Television Academy Theater in North Hollywood and various high-performance studio screening rooms such as the Steven J. Ross Theater on the Warner Bros Studio lot. Dagdagan 's experience also encompasses over 400 screens for mainstream multiplex theaters worldwide. Said Dagdagan, "We share Blue Fox's excitement about revitalizing this iconic theater. Our commitment is always to design and create spaces for people to challenge their paradigms."