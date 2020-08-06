Bill Farmer (The Voice of Goofy) to Appear on 3D+U's FANTASTICAL FRIDAY

Tune in on Friday, August 7!

On Friday, August 7, 3-D's Executive Producer/Artistic Director T.J. Dawson will welcome voice actor Bill Farmer (The Voice of Goofy) to "Fantastical Friday." Dawson will speak to Farmer from 2:00-3:30 PM (PDT) on Facebook Live @3DTShows.

For decades, audiences of all ages have enjoyed Bill Farmer's standout work in vehicles and venues as diverse as his talents - from clubs to conventions, broadcasts to podcasts, and TV screens to movie screens. What began in the standup comedy clubs of America's heartland has become one of the most colorful careers in Hollywood, with a seemingly endless list of live and recorded performances engaging fans of every demographic.

While Bill has famously performed as the official voice of Disney's Goofy and Pluto since 1986, his sterling voice-acting resume includes thousands of leading and supporting roles in film, television, advertising, consumer products and more.

For his unparalleled body of animation-voice work with such leading studios as Pixar, Warner Brothers, Universal and MGM, Bill became the first voice actor to receive the prestigious Friz Freleng Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Animation. Equally distinguished is the immortalizing Disney Legend Award (recognizing individuals whose unique talents have helped shape the Disney legacy), which Bill received with entertainment icons Robin Williams and Betty White. Further adding to Bill's many honors is an Emmy nomination for his memorable performances in the hit animated series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse." Currently in production is "The 7D," a new Disney-animated TV series conceived as an irreverent prequel to the landmark film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, with Bill now voicing the role of Doc.

T.J. Dawson is an award-winning director, producer and the current Executive Producer/Artistic Director for 3-D Theatricals. "...Under the guiding hand of T.J. Dawson, [3-D Theatricals] has delivered shows whose production values exceed many a touring company..., and which are as slick and professional as anything in New York City..." - Orange County Register In a short time, 3-D Theatricals has been among the most awarded and critically acclaimed theaters in Southern California including many Ovations nominations and wins as well as the very prestigious Joel Hirschorn Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre by the LA Drama Critics Circle. The company received the most Ovation nominations of any theatre for the 2012-13 season next to Center Theatre Group. As a director, T.J. has received an Ovation nomination, as well as a L.A. Drama Critics Circle nomination for the critically acclaimed production of Parade (winner of four Ovation awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, and Best Musical) and for his production of Ragtime. He has also directed for 3DT: The Drowsy Chaperone, All Shook Up (both productions), The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5: The Musical, Into the Woods, Side Show (Robby Award for Best Director and Musical), The Addams Family (staring Bronson Pinchot and Rachel York), Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty and Oklahoma! Other select producer/director/choreographer credits include: the Orange County premieres and critically-acclaimed productions of Side Show, Lippa's The Wild Party, Bat Boy The Musical, Cabaret, Into the Woods and Seussical.



With 3D+U, the spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.



During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details are posted daily on the company's website: www.3dtheatricals.com,

Instagram and Facebook, and via email blasts.

