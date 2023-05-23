Bermudez Projects To Present YOLANDA GONZÁLEZ | LA REINA DE LOS SUEÑOS, May 27- June 17

Bermudez Projects is excited to announce La Reina de los Sueños, presenting a new body of work by the formidable Chicana artist, Yolanda González. These dreamlike apparitions are some of González's most personal works, telling the story of her rebirth through sensual bodies, dynamic colors, and multilayered textures. Our “Queen of Dreams” comes to us with these new works fresh from a groundbreaking career retrospective at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach.

Sourcing three different types of paper to create her works – including paper brought back after her life-changing fellowship in Japan 30 years ago – along with sketches created during the Pandemic, González visually articulates how our past experiences shape our present. González says, “For the past two years several of our relationships have been through Zoom.” Although she took the opportunity to continue her creative practice by doing life drawing and paintings using international models who sat for here virtually.

Now, González is exploring both the paper and the relationships as we begin to emerge from the virtual world into reality. She adds, “The experiences and struggles we have overcome become a part of us that create layers of depth to our character and we can see and feel those layers in this collection.”

These layers and depths are seen in each of the mixed media and acrylic paintings, offering the viewer an opportunity to experience a multifaceted artist who herself is experiencing a reemergence.

“This series definitely represents a rebirth,” says González. “After the death of my mother three years ago, followed by the pandemic, then a hip replacement and then a knee replacement. But, as I think about it, it's really the culmination of three decades of experiences, especially when I unfurled the Japanese paper, which emerged like a flower blooming.”

To highlight the unique qualities of the paper, González begins each work with thin coats of gesso. Once the paper is ready, the laborious work begins. She adds and builds images onto patterns and more images until the final composition is complete. Much like a musical score, these paintings are rich with “notes” that float within each artwork.

“The layers for me are the layers of my soul.”

La Reina de los Sueños marks a creative turning point for González. While these works continue to display the artist's bold brushstrokes, fleshy forms, and surreal compositions, they also pulse with an energy not felt since her early work. A greater sense of maturity exists. A maestra's hand confidently at work.

Yolanda González (b. 1964) is a Southern California-based artist who was born into a family of artists. With an artistic heritage dating back to 1877, González is a fourth-generation creative known for her bold, unrestrained brushstrokes layered with texture and mixed media. Having studied at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, González's intention is to create images that spark imagination and incite emotions.

González's works have been exhibited in museum shows, including the Armand Hammer Museum, The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, the Japanese American National Museum, the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City, and the Vincent Price Art Museum. Her artworks are held in private and public collections, including the AltaMed Art Collection, Los Angeles; and the Museum of Latin American Art, Long Beach. González currently works in Alhambra, California.