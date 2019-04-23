Benefit Performance Of Terra Taylor Kundson's Willy's LIL VIRGIN QUEEN Comes to Santa Monica Playhouse

Just in time for the anniversary of the birth and death of William Shakespeare Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Series and Olio Theatre works present a special one-night only performance of Terra Taylor Knudson's Hollywood Fringe Festival favorite Willy's Lil Virgin Queen, Saturday, April 27,2019.

Willy's Lil Virgin Queen is a madcap, comic romp as the words of Willy Shakespeare teach a 20th century Lil Virgin how to ditch the prince and be the Queen in this hilarious new solo show by award winning actress/playwright, Terra Taylor Knudson, Directed by & Developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson.

Told through monologue, historical anecdotes and a little creative conjecture, Terra weaves Shakespeare's works into her own coming-of-age story as she illustrates the many ways that the Bard shaped and empowered her life. But, in addition to the humorously awkward moments of growing up, "Willy's Lil Virgin Queen" is also an exploration into some of the darker aspects of adolescence like depression, bullying, trauma and even suicide, filtered through the lens of some of Shakespeare's most iconic characters.

Whether Shakespeare scholar or nervous newbie, there's something for everyone in this wild ride about a young woman discovering her voice in a world of words, words, words!

Willy's Lil Virgin Queen plays Saturday, April 27, 20198:00 pm. Tickets are $20 and available on line at https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/willvirginqueen.html

Santa Monica Playhouse is located at 1211 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA, in the heart of downtown Santa Monica.By public transportation: take the Santa Monica Blue Bus or the LA Metro Rapid #720, exit 4th and Wilshire or take the new Metro Expo Line to the last stop in Downtown Santa Monica and walk North up 4th street.





