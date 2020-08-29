Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Bakersfield Community Theatre Presents One-Act HE SAID AND SHE SAID on Facebook

Aug. 29, 2020  

Bakersfield Community Theatre recently presented HE SAID AND SHE SAID, a play in one-act by Alice Gerstenberg, on Facebook Live.

The production starred Beth Clark, Tim Fromm, Karen Herzog, and Tamara Traynor

He Said and She Said tells the story of a "helpful" gossip-monger who throws sand in the cogs of a happy relationship.

The show took place on Friday, August 21 8:00 PM. Show runtime is roughly 30 minutes.

The theatre's Virtual One Acts are presented free of charge. If you are able to make a donation to help with operating costs during this time of closure, please visit bctstage.org and follow the donation link.

Watch the full production below!


