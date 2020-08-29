Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Bakersfield Community Theatre Presents One-Act HE SAID AND SHE SAID on Facebook
The show took place on Friday, August 21 8:00 PM.
Bakersfield Community Theatre recently presented HE SAID AND SHE SAID, a play in one-act by Alice Gerstenberg, on Facebook Live.
The production starred Beth Clark, Tim Fromm, Karen Herzog, and Tamara Traynor
He Said and She Said tells the story of a "helpful" gossip-monger who throws sand in the cogs of a happy relationship.
The theatre's Virtual One Acts are presented free of charge. If you are able to make a donation to help with operating costs during this time of closure, please visit bctstage.org and follow the donation link.
Watch the full production below!
