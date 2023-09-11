Baker Grace To Perform At The Legendary Viper Room, September 30

With her debut EP in 2019, "Girl I Know", Baker Grace emerged as an artist with undeniable confidence.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 2 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 3 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Garrett Clayton, Evan Rachel Wood, Jennifer Stone, and Richard White Will Lead Broadwest 2 Photo 4 Broadwest Announces 2023-24 Season

Baker Grace To Perform At The Legendary Viper Room, September 30

Baker Grace To Perform At The Legendary Viper Room, September 30

Baker Grace will be performing at The Viper Room on Saturday, September 30th, 2023.

With her debut EP in 2019, "Girl I Know", Baker Grace emerged as an artist with undeniable confidence. She stretches the boundaries of pop music and with each new release shows a new level of musicianship and introspection while maintaining her integrity and singularity.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Weehawken, NJ is working to create her own charming reality aside from the masses. Her sophomore EP, "Yourz Truly" illuminated her inner world and personal philosophies more freely than ever, sharing her story with equal parts boldness and dreamy sensitivity. Each song represents either a letter to herself or to someone else. "Yourz Truly" was followed by collaborations with rising star Cautious Clay, Grammy-nominated producer Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Chance The Rapper, Kygo), and Mexican pop singer-songwriter Charlie Rodd. Following a slew of singles in 2021, Baker wrote four songs on the soundtrack for the feature film Last Survivors starring Alicia Silverstone, which topped the charts on Hulu, featuring the breakout track, "Lullaby". Splitting her time between NYC and Los Angeles, she continued through 2022 with singles "Shake The Earth" and "Pressure", and collaborative song "Little Magic" with Sabino along with stunning music videos to accompany them.

Now she has released her incredibly new single "American Dream Girl" along with an amazing music video that will blow music afficionado's away.....

Since its stellar opening in 1993, the world-famous Viper Room (also known as Johnny Depp's joint) has hosted the likes of Johnny Cash, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Stone Temple Pilots, Bruce Springsteen, Oasis, Queens of The Stone Age, Courtney Love, Natalie Cole, Elvis Costello, Pete Yorn, Lenny Kravitz, Pearl Jam, The Strokes, Weezer, Maroon 5, John Mayer, Iggy Pop and Sheryl Crow, as well as an array of other internationally established artists and the cult favorites of America's underground. This intimate nightclub, situated in the heart of the world famous Sunset Strip, is styled in the fashion of Harlem's great jazz clubs of the 1920's.

Get tickets for Baker Grace at The Viper Room on September 30th, 2023 at 6:30 PM PT here:



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
South Bay Music Association Presents FRANKENSTEIN: ALIVE IN CONCERT In Collaboration With Photo
South Bay Music Association Presents FRANKENSTEIN: ALIVE IN CONCERT In Collaboration With Grand Vision Foundation

South Bay Wind Ensemble will begin its  2023/2024 season with 'Frankenstein: Alive in Concert' on October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. The classic 1931 film has sound and dialog, but no music. So now, South Bay Winds are providing the music with a 2002 score by composer Michael Shapiro.

2
May Pang, John Lennons Lover During His Lost Weekend Era to Showcase Candid Photos of Lenn Photo
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Exhibition in LA

Discover the intimate photographs taken by May Pang, John Lennon's lover during his 'Lost Weekend' era, at a special two-day exhibition in Los Angeles. Get a glimpse into Lennon's life and artistic journey during this unique period.

3
Celebration Theatre Welcomes Brittney S. Wheeler & Nathan Frizzell as Artistic Directo Photo
Celebration Theatre Welcomes Brittney S. Wheeler & Nathan Frizzell as Artistic Director & Associate Artistic Director

Learn about the recent appointment of Brittney S. Wheeler and Nathan Frizzell as Artistic Directors at Celebration Theatre. Find out more about their roles and their vision for the future of the theater.

4
Interview: A Man of Multi-Occupations Craig Hissong Directs AGATHA CHRISTIES TOWARDS ZERO Photo
Interview: A Man of Multi-Occupations Craig Hissong Directs AGATHA CHRISTIE'S TOWARDS ZERO

Next up for Theatre 40, Agatha Christies’ Toward Zero opens September 21, 2023. Craig Hissong directs this classic whodunnit with the cast of includes John Combs, Katyana Rocker Cook, Christopher Franciosa, Hisato Matsuyama, Michael Mullen, Kristin Towers Rowles, Jeremy Schaye, Michele Schultz, Holly Sidell and David Hunt Stafford. A master of many theatrical positions, Craig carved out some time to give me some clues to the behind the scenes of Towards Zero.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Hollywood Bowl (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AC/DC, Scorpions, Ozzy Osbourne Tributes & 90's Grunge Tribute
GARDEN AMP (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
P3 Theatre Company (3/04-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A.I.M by Kyle Abraham
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (11/08-11/09)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/22-6/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You