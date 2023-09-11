Baker Grace To Perform At The Legendary Viper Room, September 30

Baker Grace will be performing at The Viper Room on Saturday, September 30th, 2023.

With her debut EP in 2019, "Girl I Know", Baker Grace emerged as an artist with undeniable confidence. She stretches the boundaries of pop music and with each new release shows a new level of musicianship and introspection while maintaining her integrity and singularity.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Weehawken, NJ is working to create her own charming reality aside from the masses. Her sophomore EP, "Yourz Truly" illuminated her inner world and personal philosophies more freely than ever, sharing her story with equal parts boldness and dreamy sensitivity. Each song represents either a letter to herself or to someone else. "Yourz Truly" was followed by collaborations with rising star Cautious Clay, Grammy-nominated producer Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Chance The Rapper, Kygo), and Mexican pop singer-songwriter Charlie Rodd. Following a slew of singles in 2021, Baker wrote four songs on the soundtrack for the feature film Last Survivors starring Alicia Silverstone, which topped the charts on Hulu, featuring the breakout track, "Lullaby". Splitting her time between NYC and Los Angeles, she continued through 2022 with singles "Shake The Earth" and "Pressure", and collaborative song "Little Magic" with Sabino along with stunning music videos to accompany them.

Now she has released her incredibly new single "American Dream Girl" along with an amazing music video that will blow music afficionado's away.....

Since its stellar opening in 1993, the world-famous Viper Room (also known as Johnny Depp's joint) has hosted the likes of Johnny Cash, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Stone Temple Pilots, Bruce Springsteen, Oasis, Queens of The Stone Age, Courtney Love, Natalie Cole, Elvis Costello, Pete Yorn, Lenny Kravitz, Pearl Jam, The Strokes, Weezer, Maroon 5, John Mayer, Iggy Pop and Sheryl Crow, as well as an array of other internationally established artists and the cult favorites of America's underground. This intimate nightclub, situated in the heart of the world famous Sunset Strip, is styled in the fashion of Harlem's great jazz clubs of the 1920's.

