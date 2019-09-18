BWW Review: Pasadena Pops Shine Under the Stars 

Michael Feinstein, once again, brought MGM Movie Classics to life with his rare finds and classic orchestrations. The popular Pasadena Pops offering is the last show of the summer season and it ended well, the sound of the symphony invoking the same feeling Judy Garland has when she walks through the door and into the world of technicolor.

Beginning with the overture of That's Entertainment III conducted brilliantly by Pasadena Pops conductor Larry Blank, the orchestra set the tone for the evening, movies of MGM Classics played on the screens along with the music, all recognizable, all classic films. It's fitting that this happens here in Southern California where many of these films were created and filmed.

Special guest, soloist, and Tony winner, Gavin Creel, followed to perform "It's a Most Unusual Day" from the young Elizabeth Taylor starring vehicle, "A Date with Judy." This was followed by the classic "Singin' in the Rain" from the title film and he concluded his set with "Stranger in Paradise." To say that Gavin's voice suits this material is an understatement. If you listen to his past work on stage, he was last in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway for which he won his Tony award, Thoroughly Modern Millie, She Loves Me, many skew toward a very classic repertoire while inflecting his own personal style and cadence.

Special guest, soprano, Jamie Chamberlin, performed "Love is Where You Find It," an operatic song delivered with enthusiasm and an incredible amount of charm. One can imagine it in a movie musical of the 1950s or '60s. Chamberlin's voice soars with each note traveling through the evening sky and touching every patron seated on that lawn. The strong flourishes and range of notes were both climactic and entertaining. After the piece concluded, a fashion show proceeded on the stage set to "You Are My Lucky Star." The clothes featured in the fashion show were provided by Greg Schreiner.

After a brief intermission, Michael Feinstein conducted pieces "Night They Invented Champagne" and the Sandpiper Main Title, "Shadow of Your Smile." A choir was brought in to sing the much loved songs from "The Wizard of Oz," such as the main title orchestration, Michael Feinstein singing a wonderful rendition of the complete version of "If I Only Had A Brain, and the Cyclone score.

Final special guest was Tony winner, Karen Ziemba who concluded the "Wizard of Oz" segment singing an absolutely beautiful version of the Judy Garland classic, "Over the Rainbow." Michael Feinstein unearthed the original orchestration and the original arrangement of this song and it was the first time it was played in 80 years. The distinction was evident and the details were impeccable, a special moment experienced for a special movie. An incredibly animated Ziemba concluded with a tribute to Garland singing her famous "Get Happy" and the "Trolley Song" injecting her own personality into every note and every beat.

The evening concluded with a reprise of "That's Entertainment" sung by all soloists, Michael Feinstein, and the choir onstage with such enthusiasm that it left the audience wanting more. It was a unique, one of a kind night that could only be developed by someone as prolific as Michael Feinstein and can only sound the way it sounded because of the beautiful orchestrations by the Pasadena Pops and the night's soloists and singers.

These summer evenings are not to be missed and they have a wide offering for summer 2020. You can find that information on their website: https://pasadenasymphony-pops.org/

A subscription for next year's series can be found here: https://pasadenasymphony-pops.org/concerts/sierra-summer-concert-series-2020/

-----

Photos by: Aimee Curameng

