BWW Review: Brooks & Marshall's Joyous Gift of HOLIDAZE HARMONY

You know you're in for a fun show when HOLIDAZE HARMONY starts off with the two performers singing "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)," while breathing in helium balloons. HOLIDAZE HARMONY features the delightful song stylings of two charismatic Broadway performers Terron Brooks and Kamilah Marshall. The chemistry of these two long-time friends shine through throughout the entire show, whether in their playful patter or their lovingly sharing the spotlight.

Terron's vocal range is amazing, wowing in his solo "When Christmas Comes Along." Sometimes he hits higher notes than Kamilah (i.e. "I Got My Love To Keep Me Warm"). When some smart person produces a show on the life of the amazing Roberta Flack, please, please, cast Kamilah. With her vibrant personality, her big smile (just like Ms. Flack), and certain tonal phrases (close your eyes and you could swear it's Roberta Flack singing!), Kamilah would be perfect as the great Roberta Flack.

HOLIDAZE HARMONY mixes up contemporary (Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime"), and originals ("It's Christmas Day") with some traditional Christmas standards. Their gorgeous version of the classic "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" (with the spot on minimalism of Nate Light's bass, Peter Buck's drums and musical director Peter Smith on the piano keys) brought tears.

Decked in huge afros and red Christmas print suits, Terron and Kamilah hysterically perform their "Black Donny and Black Marie" medley of songs, nailing their appropriately cheesy choreography.

Joseph Leo Bwarie sharply directs this video capture (with precise editing by Jennifer Hatton) splitting up concert footage with Terron and Kamilah seated on a couch breaking the fourth wall with some intimate behind-the-scenes chats with the viewers.

Filmed on the Garry Marshall Theatre stage, the simplicity of the crisscrossed banners by onstage set designer Tanya Orellana make for a most striking backdrop; complemented by the mood-shifting lighting by JM Montecalvo.

The 60-minute show ends fittingly with "O Holy Nights" over the end credits.

Co-produced by Joseph Leo Bwarie, the Garry Marshall Theatre and Dark Blue Mondaze, HOLIDAZE HARMONY's a most welcomed Christmas gift of joyous entertainment. Thank you, Terron, Kamilah and company!

For preview trailer and viewing tickets (through January 2, 2021); log onto www.stellartickets.com/events/garry-marshall-theatre--2/holidaze-harmony