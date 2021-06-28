BWW Feature: THE ART OF FACING FEAR: THE WORLD UNITED by Os Satyros And The Red Curtain International

"The Art of Facing Fear" has been recognized as one of the iconic works created during the pandemic, staged for the first time in June 2020, talking about the perplexity and fear of an unknown situation faced by the entire planet, and that even today it has many unanswered questions. The montage, which has already been seen by more than 30,000 people, is a co-production by Os Satyros and The Red Curtain International, an artistic organization from India, a country that is today the epicenter of the pandemic.

After the Brazilian, Afro-European and North American montages of the digital play "The Art of Facing Fear" in 2020, the company Os Satyros is premiering The World United version in June/July 2021, presented live with actors from Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Cape Verde, China, Cuba, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Korea, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, United Kingdom, USA and Venezuela, who will each perform from their homes, directed by Rodolfo García Vázquez, director of Brazilian company.

The idea of "The Art Of Facing Fear" The World United version was born in 2020, during the technical rehearsal of Os Satyros for the Good The@ter Festival & Awards, produced by The Red Curtain International, a global non-profit organization that champions The@tre Without Borders. This new version retains its original motto, but will be renewed due to the cast's multiple nationalities and also the passage of time between its first debut and today.



"The Art Of Facing Fear" occurs in a dystopian future as people are trying to reconstruct stories from a life before the pandemic. In quarantine for 5,555 days, isolated and anguished, they created an internet group to connect. These friends don't understand how electricity still exists or there is access to the web, because television stations and newspapers have ceased to exist and cities have been abandoned. Depression, loneliness, fear of contagion, anguish over the proximity of death pervade the scenes of the show.

Directed by Rodolfo García Vázquez, co-founder and director of Os Satyros, the show will be performed mainly in English, with excerpts in other native languages of the actors. As with all rehearsals, all presentations will take place remotely and in real time, with each actor in their home, in their country and in their respective time zone, using technology to reconcile different worlds.

Acknowledging the passage of time and new world events, director Rodolfo García Vázquez explains, "No work by Os Satyros ignores socio-political, economic and artists involved in the work. Therefore, the script will reflect much of the dynamics developed with this cross-cultural cast. Twenty-five actors from five continents! If you think finding them was difficult, imagine booking rehearsals with all these time zones."

Although in times of global confrontation by Covid-19, the resumption of artistic activities still requires a lot of effort and care, it is a fact that theatre artists need to work. It is a world that returns little by little, varying according to the stage of control of the pandemic in each country. But it is still a matter that concerns the entire planet, so there is nothing better than bringing together the experiences of the five continents, synthesizing, in an artistic work, the same feeling that helps the world breathe. In an apparent contradiction, this becomes possible right now, in this new life in front of the screens.

"The Art Of Facing Fear" The World United version is presented live and features actors from five continents who gathered by their love for theatre to talk about the planetary event that changed the lives of more than seven billion people. Performances are free, presented at the following times in the Pacific time zone:

06/26 (Sat) at 11am

06/27/(Sun) at 4 am

07/03 (Sat) at 11 am

07/04 (Sun) at 7 am

SHOW LINK: http://bit.ly/zoom_away_your_fears

There is no need to register in advance. Running time is 60 minutes. Recommended for ages 16+ due to the subject matter and adult language. For more information, visit https://www.theredcurtaininternational.org/

Screenshots by Andre Stefano