BWW Exclusive: First Look at I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! at the Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse will present one of the longest running Off-Broadway productions of all time, I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE!, book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music by Jimmy Roberts, musical direction by Ricky Pope, directed & choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan. I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! began previews on Wednesday, April 20; will open on Sunday, April 24 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! is a musical comedy about everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. This witty musical revue tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. An insightful and hilarious musical, this show will have audiences shouting, "This is my life!" This celebrated musical comedy is the second-longest running Off-Broadway musical. Returning to Laguna Playhouse (after 25 years), this Outer Critics Circle Award nominee takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship." This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?"

For more information visit: https://lagunaplayhouse.com/