Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BROKE BITCH GOT RICH to Play Santa Monica Playhouse
Written and performed by Betsy Cox, the solo comedy memoir explores resilience and finding power in your weirdness.
Writer, actress, and stand-up comedian Betsy Cox will bring her solo comedy show BROKE BITCH GOT RICH to Santa Monica Playhouse on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 9 p.m. The performance is produced by Soaring Solo Studios.
In the autobiographical comedy, Cox takes audiences through her impoverished Louisiana childhood, bringing her eccentric family to life through character work and candid storytelling. From growing up in poverty to navigating the challenges of undiagnosed ADHD, Cox transforms personal hardships into comedy in a show that balances humor with moments of vulnerability and empowerment.
At its heart, BROKE BITCH GOT RICH explores resilience, breaking free from societal expectations, and embracing individuality. The solo performance combines comedy and memoir to tell a story about finding strength through life's challenges.
Cox has built an online following through her viral characters and comedic storytelling, accumulating millions of views across social media. She regularly performs stand-up comedy throughout Los Angeles and has appeared in numerous national commercials and television productions, including Big Time Rush.
BROKE BITCH GOT RICH will be performed at Santa Monica Playhouse, located at 1211 Fourth Street in Santa Monica, California. The performance runs approximately one hour and is recommended for audiences ages 18 and older.
Admission is free, but advance reservations are required.
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