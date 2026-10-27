BROKE BITCH GOT RICH to Play Santa Monica Playhouse

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Writer, actress, and stand-up comedian Betsy Cox will bring her solo comedy show BROKE BITCH GOT RICH to Santa Monica Playhouse on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 9 p.m. The performance is produced by Soaring Solo Studios.

In the autobiographical comedy, Cox takes audiences through her impoverished Louisiana childhood, bringing her eccentric family to life through character work and candid storytelling. From growing up in poverty to navigating the challenges of undiagnosed ADHD, Cox transforms personal hardships into comedy in a show that balances humor with moments of vulnerability and empowerment.

At its heart, BROKE BITCH GOT RICH explores resilience, breaking free from societal expectations, and embracing individuality. The solo performance combines comedy and memoir to tell a story about finding strength through life's challenges.

Cox has built an online following through her viral characters and comedic storytelling, accumulating millions of views across social media. She regularly performs stand-up comedy throughout Los Angeles and has appeared in numerous national commercials and television productions, including Big Time Rush.

BROKE BITCH GOT RICH will be performed at Santa Monica Playhouse, located at 1211 Fourth Street in Santa Monica, California. The performance runs approximately one hour and is recommended for audiences ages 18 and older.

Admission is free, but advance reservations are required.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 05 Hrs 36 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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