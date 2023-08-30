BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND A Hilariously Irreverent Celebration Of Theatre, Comedy, And Music

Prepare for a hysterically entertaining rendezvous with "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" radio show, now taking the airwaves by storm on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room stream LIVE every Thursday night from 7-10pm PT and then available to listen to on demand the following day.

Broadcasting from the heart of the entertainment capital, Los Angeles, Barth's show promises an uproarious blend of humor, irreverence, and insightful discussions that delve into the performing arts, comedy, and music scenes of Southern California.

Bob Barth, a seasoned member of both Actors' Equity Association and the Writers Guild of America, brings over two decades of theater and Hollywood experience into every overstuffed episode. During a hiatus brought about by the writers' strike, Barth's undeniable charm and love for creativity led him to seize the opportunity to launch "Bob Barth's One Night Stand."

"I realized I had this fantastic platform, and I asked myself, 'What do I want to do with it?'" Barth muses. "I want to talk to the brilliant minds behind the performing arts, especially in a time when theaters across the nation are grappling with the aftermath of the pandemic. There's a wealth of incredible professional Equity theatre in Southern California, and I want to help people discover it."

Barth's wit and enthusiasm have already sparked engaging interviews with luminaries such as director Hannah Wolf, marking the 40th-anniversary production of "Last Summer at Bluefish Cove" at The Fountain Theatre, as well as highlights from the iconic Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum's 50th anniversary. Other interviews include Christine Heesun Hwang, who is currently playing Eponine in the National Tour of "LES MISERABLES," and the hilarious escapades of "The Merry Wives of Windsor" and "Crime and Punishment, a Comedy" at The Old Globe in San Diego. And that's just a small bit of what he's covered in the three months he's been on the air!

But Barth's canvas is as expansive as it is eclectic. He doesn't stop at theater; he gives the comedy scene a hearty spotlight with features on The Sklar Brothers and The Groundlings. His musical explorations have led to conversations with giants like THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS and CHICAGO, along with numerous independent artists.

"My ultimate goal is to turn the show into a sensation that lets us host an annual live event for the WFMU annual fundraising drive," Barth reveals. WFMU, a non-commercial, independent radio station headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, has evolved into a global phenomenon due to its robust online presence. The station, while based in Jersey City, NJ and broadcasting on the FM band across the New York City area, has an arguably larger national and international audience via the web streams and apps that allow its audience and hosts to be anywhere in the world! In addition to NYC and Los Angeles, there are hosts in Tokyo, Toronto and London to name a few. Renowned for its freeform programming and diverse content, WFMU remains a symbol of innovation and community. A station where every DJ, including Bob, donates their time and expertise to creating programs that they are passionate about because they believe in the WFMU mission.

Listeners across Southern California can tune into Bob Barth's "One Night Stand" in various ways:

Online Streaming: Access the live stream and on-demand archives on WFMU's website WFMU.org.

Mobile Apps: Tune in through iOS and Android apps, offering live streaming, archived shows, schedules, and playlists.

Smart Speakers: Ask your smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home) to play WFMU or use services like TuneIn to stream.

Smart TV: Stream WFMU through Roku, Google Chromecast, and other smart TV platforms by adding the app.

With multiple avenues to listen, WFMU ensures its global audience can engage with its content seamlessly and on demand.