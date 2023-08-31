BINGE FREE FESTIVAL Starts October 15 At Santa Monica Playhouse

Santa Monica Playhouse has been a cultural treasure in the seaside community for 63 years. Now, the Playhouse is giving love back with its Eighth Annual Binge Free Festival, five weeks of free performances, workshops, and music in Santa Monica's ONLY fringe festival. The BFF's primary focus is on Santa Monica and Los Angeles-based artists, but there will be exciting international artists on view as well.

Santa Monica Playhouse is located at 1211 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. This is just south of Wilshire. There is a municipal parking facility across the street. Most events in the Binge Free Festival will take place in the Playhouse's intimate performance space called The Other Space, with select events being performed on the Playhouse's Main Stage.. All events are FREE, but reservations are REQUIRED. Some events are family-friendly (See the descriptions below). There will be something for everyone.

To reserve your FREE tickets for an event, call 310-394-9779 ext. 1, or e-mail theatre@santamonicaplayhouse.com When making reservations, state the name of the show that you want to see, how many seats you wish to reserve, your full name, and your contact number.

The Festival will run from October 15 through November 19, 2023.

Binge Free Festival 2023 is presented through generous grants from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica, the Santa Monica Arts Commission, and Playhouse PALS.

Covid safety protocol: Masks are recommended inside auditoriums.

The roster of events follows:

Sunday, October 15, 2023 - OPENING NIGHT

Jenny Lind Presents P.T. Barnum - MUSICAL

6:00 PM, The Other Space, 50 min, 10+

When Jenny Lind came to America, to tour with "The Greatest Showman," P.T. Barnum, she witnessed a nation torn apart over slavery. She embarked on a headline-grabbing tour that shared the spotlight with a political maelstrom. This one-woman opera show, fact checks The Greatest Showman, and that the real reason Jenny Lind (also known as the "Swedish Nightingale") quit the tour. Jenny Lind was uncomfortable with Barnum's relentless marketing of her and his questionable moral compass, or lack thereof. Eavesdrop on Jenny's final, brave confrontation of PT Barnum and enjoy some operatic gems from Jenny Lind's concert tour. Written & performed by Shelley Cooper. Directed by Michelle Crouch. Accompanied by Ron Barnett. Costume Design by Megan Hoppe. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Join Shelley for a post-show opening night wine and dessert reception.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Inconceivable: The Totally True One-Woman Semi-Fertile Quasi-"Musical"

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 70 min, PG-13

A hilarious and honest look at the complexity of modern infertility, incorporating theater, audience interaction, improvisation, odd props, and music. Written and performed by Meirav Zur, this show is perfect for anyone who's ever tried to conceive, and for everyone else, too. Awarded Best Interactive Show (United Solo Theatre Festival 2018), Critic's Choice (All About Solo 2018), Best Of selection (United Solo Theatre Festival 2019), Top Ten Recommended Shows (Stage Raw, Los Angeles 2022). Written & performed by Meirav Zur. Natalie Fainstein, dramaturg. Wendy Lehmann, production stylist. Includes post-show Q&A and reception with the artist.

Divine Presence - LA PREMIERE

9:30 PM, The Other Space, 45 min 14+

The journey of the urban nightmare of addiction, incarceration, and despair. Through and to the dream of becoming a productive, responsible, and contributing member of society. And honoring all the timely, unlikely heroes and events that shaped the journey. Written and performed by Algiin Ford. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Graphic and logo design by Algin Ford Jr. Includes post-show Q&A with the artist.

Thursday, October 19

Nursing Is My Life - A MUSICAL SELECTION

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 75 min, 12+

What really happens in a hospital? Why does it take so long for the nurse to answer a call light? Nurses must be lazy right? Charley edutains through tunes and tales about what really happens in a hospital. She never wanted to be a nurse, so why did she become one? Was she a good nurse or a bad nurse? Through advocating for her patients will she come to terms with her life as a nurse and learn to advocate for herself? Produced, written & performed by Charley Karlotta. Directed & developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Andy Gladbach music arranger and keyboard player. Includes post-show Q&A and reception with the artist.

My Brooklyn Hamlet: a meshugenah true story

9:30 PM, The Other Space, 60 min, 18+

Brenda's mother was shot. Her father jailed. Then he married her aunt. Love, Loss, Humor, Murder and Forgiveness intertwine in this very New York story...with a Shakespearean twist. Part Comedy. Part Greek Tragedy. Adelman asks the audience- could you forgive the unforgivable? Written & performed by Brenda Adelman. Includes post-show Q&A.

Friday, October 20

I'm SO Breaking Up With Cancer

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 45 min,15+

Wendy Hammers is a veteran actor and comic (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Sopranos and national tours of Ripe and Old Jews Telling Jokes) who was handed the most challenging role of her career 8 years ago when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. This inspired comedic conversation about surviving and thriving is for anyone who has had cancer and everyone who hopes they never do. Written & performed by Wendy Hammers. Includes post-show Q&A and reception with the artist.

My Dead Dad

9:00 PM, The Other Space, 50 min 15+

Writer-performer Sam Jae calls his play "the funniest show about death you've ever seen!" Sam can do this because he's a comedy professional, experienced in comedy writing, stand-up and sketch performance. My Dead Dad is a memoir of Sam's complicated but loving relationship with his dad. Dad was boldly assertive, sports-obsessed and macho. Sam was the opposite: unathletic, husky (okay, fat), but eager to please his Dad. Dad passes when Sam is fifteen, and the loss will inform Sam's life for years to come. A letter that Sam finds from his father will affect Sam's perspective on things in unexpected and surprising ways. Written & performed by Sam Jae. Directed by Anna-Marija Stojic. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

Saturday, October 21

You Say What? - INTERNATIONAL SELECTION

3:00 PM, Main Stage, 60 min, 13+

A storytelling extravaganza with five immigrant storytellers who came to America. Get ready to redefine your boundaries and challenge your perceptions. Their stories will take you on an exhilarating roller coaster ride through the realms of their world. It's time to experience life from new perspectives and embrace the twists and turns of their narratives. Are you up for the ride? Producer/storyteller Miyo Yamauchi. Storytellers Martine Brousse (France), Roy Cruz (The Philippines), Lichelli Lazar-Lea (UK), Frank Traynor (Argentina), Miyo Yamauchi (Japan). Emcee Ion White (United States). Includes an international post-show reception.

Sunday, October 22

Unwrapped

5:30 PM, The Other Space, 60 min, 13+

Unwrapped is the true story of a young woman trying to play God...and losing spectacularly. An absurdly dark comedy (think Fleabag meets Make Happy), Unwrapped chronicles 18-year-old Kira's struggle to form genuine connections amidst a series of untimely deaths. Through the lens of her cynical, sardonic worldview, Kira explores the rising phenomenon of "gifted kid burnout." Her show explores the impact of being told that she was better than everyone else-before she even knew who she was. She thought she could beat death. Then, a bunch of her friends died. Now, she's not so sure. Throughout her show, Kira dissects her internal power struggle between a maladaptive desire for control and the intrinsic need for human connection. Ultimately embracing the inherent uncertainty of life, Kira abandons the pretense of performance in an unscripted conclusion, subjecting herself to scrutiny in a deliberate assertion of her own humanity. Written, performed and produced by Kira Wallace. Directed by Jamie Sanger.

Asexuality! The Solo Musical - MUSICAL SELECTION

8;00 PM, The Other Space, 80 min, 14+

What does it mean to be a man in the 21st century? How does toxic masculinity affect those of us assigned male at birth? What's so great about sex, and why won't people shut up about it for two goddamn seconds and just let me play my video games in peace?! Written and performed by transgender artist Rebecca McGlynn, "Asexuality! The Solo Musical" is an autobiographical musical comedy about Rebecca's pre-transition life. The story follows Robert, an asexual man navigating a hypersexual world. Through music and comedy, he explores sex, romance, love and loss... and, eventually, HER true gender identity. Written & performed by Rebecca McGlynn. Heather Dowling is director and developer with Soaring Solo Studios. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Includes post show Q&A with the artist.

Tuesday, October 24

How To Be An Ending

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 50 min, 16+

Paula is tired of living-Will wants more guns-David wants a boyfriend-Madison wants to keep her baby out of foster care-and Vicente's dog won't stop barking! Everyone is busy-and everyone can't seem to see that Matthew went missing-a very, very long time ago. Except a reporter, Sandy Brooks. She'll find where Matthew went. Even if it kills her. There is something in the walls here, something in the buildings and the yards and the trains. Something in the way they look at each other, something in the way they want. And run. And everyone is running. In a crumbling and surreal world, a lone reporter fights to understand where a teenager went missing and if it's possible to get him back. A sci-fi murder mystery in 4 acts. Written, performed and directed by Elena Rosa. Includes post show reception with the artist.

A Shark Ate My Penis: A History of Boys Like Me - MUSICAL SELECTION

9:30 PM, The Other Space, 60 min, 14+

Award-winning writer Laser the Boy presents a one-person musical about the history of trans men and his own transition! Meet Alan Hart, the first trans man to get gender-confirming surgery (in 1917!); Samuel Bundy, whose legend includes a shark and 12 girlfriends; and renowned children's author JK Rowling, for reasons. These characters usher Laser through a life of weddings, divorce, lesbianism, and finally, joy. A fantastically delightful, fun, and heartfelt modern musical. It's nice to watch a show not thinking, 'Well, they could have made this gayer.' Written & performed by Laser Webber. Directed by Ashley Ward. Music by E. Aaron Wilson. Voice/Tech Rebecca McGlynn. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

Thursday October 26

Unfamous in Hollywood

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 55 min, 16+

Stacy's Dymalski comeback journey as a stand-up comedian, even though most people didn't know she had a stand-up career to begin with. After a 20-year hiatus from the spotlight to raise kids, Stacy's baby steps back from carpool to centerstage came without a roadmap but did include a lot of wrong turns. In this delightful one-hour, stand-up comedy special, Stacy shares her seasoned perspective on a range of topics, including

g expensive haircuts, flashers (the human kind), the WGA writer's strike, X-rated Christmas cards, and how the digital age has turned us all into babbling random number generators. Her comedy is relatable to anyone of any age, proving that even though time robs you of a lot of things (youth, stamina, the ability get in and out of a car without grunting), your sense of humor only gets better with age. Written & performed by Stacy Dymalski. Produced by Megan Ford-Miller.

Pretty Beast

9:30 PM, The Other Space, 70 min (including 10-minute warm-up person), 18+

Born into darkness, comedy is her superpower! Growing up in a dysfunctional family in Japan, Kazu dreams of escape. Raised by an alcoholic father and a mother suffering from schizophrenia, forced to combat sexist stereotypes and gendered expectations, she discovers her voice and sense of purpose in comedy. Armed with her newfound superpower, she embarks on an internal journey to find self-acceptance-and overseas to find a new life. An award-winning solo performer and comedian, Kazu delivers a one-two punch of wry observation, and raw physicality in this exuberant, rebellious ride from childhood to adulthood, self-doubt to self-reliance, emotional abandonment to love. A bonus surprise guest comedian will open the show. "Kusano is a consummate storyteller," San Francisco Chronicle. Best of Fest at the San Francisco Fringe. Hottest Selling Show at the Vancouver Fringe. Best Of Fest at the Crazy Woke Asians Solo Fest. Written performed & produced by Kazu Kusano. Directed by Jane Morris. Writing coach Bhama Roget.

Friday, October 27

Love On the Other Side of Death: A Magical Story of Grief, Loss & Joy

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 75 min, 16+

Mary Guillermin's late husband, film director John Guillermin, saw death as the final end. Mary traces the story of his post-death change of attitude and how she truly feels a two-way love on the other side of death, exploring the dying process and the question of life after death gleaned from being present at the deaths of her mother and husband. She shares insights into how her mother's buried grief and depression impacted Mary's own life-long struggle with depression. Her show includes a strange tale of intense grief, frozen for millennia - a past life story that suddenly intruded into Mary's present-day life and brought her a searing grief and transformational joy she had not previously felt in this incarnation. Come hear Mary's narration, woven in with her poetry and art, of how these experiences changed her life. Written & performed by Mary Guillermin. Directed & developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Includes post-show Q&A and reception with the artist.

The Queen of Bitcoin

9:30 PM, The Other Space, 60 min 18+

Don't worry, you don't need to know anything about Bitcoin to laugh at Margaux's hilarious hijinks. She didn't really know what Bitcoin was when she got her first job in crypto in 2012, but now here she is, The Queen. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Margaux tells the tale of how she first got into technology via a broken arm and how she started her first company on the way to Burning Man. When she isn't founding startups, she's making fun of tech guys. Only one guy has cried, but three have gone to prison. She tells the story of her journey from humid and humble Florida to the bacchanalian heights of Silicon Valley. Enjoy startup stories filled with absurd celebrity encounters and come to realize most people are crazy and no one knows what they're doing. Margaux regales us with tales of how she became a Queen while also pissing off a US President while MCing the now infamous FTX conference in the Bahamas. Don't worry; she won't try to sell you an NFT. Created, written & performed by Margaux Avedisian. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Includes post-show Q&A and reception with the artist.

Saturday, October 28

What The Float - FAMILY FOCUS SELECTION

1:00 to 3:00 PM, Santa Monica Playhouse Surrounds, ending in the Main Stage, all ages

An epic, one of a kind silent disco dance adventure walk-about through the downtown Santa Monica environs ending in a surprise party on the Playhouse Main Stage. Explore and conquer the city as you've never experienced it before. Think immersive theatre and a dance party had a baby: the music is timed to match your surroundings as you're moved through the neighborhood, all in your very own pair of our special headphones. Attire yourself appropriately for epic dancing. WEAR COMFORTABLE, RUNNING-FRIENDLY SHOES. Seriously. Costumes, makeup, anything glowing, normcore, whatever. Look like your bad self. Featuring the What the Float company and 3 DJ's. Produced by Mary Ann Pianka.

Prince Harry: Live at Coachella - MUSICAL SELECTION

3:30 PM. The Other Space, 45 min, 14+

An original, one-person musical exploration of the mind of Prince Harry, still fifth-in-line to the British throne. After he moved to California, he filmed an interview with Oprah and had a Netflix docuseries. What's next, you might ask? He's a pop star, duh! He's at Coachella and he's musicalized key moments from his best-selling memoir "Spare." After years of having to let others write the soundtrack to his life, he's pushing back and taking reign. By airing out his family drama through catchy pop tunes, can he break free from the endless traditions he's been tethered to and become the person he's always meant to be? Come and find out! Writer, composer, performer, producer Christopher Chianesi. Producer, production designer Jonathan Congliari.

Sunday, October 29

How to Live Like a Millionaire

5:00 PM, The Other Space, 60 min, all ages

In her breezy, humorous style, comedienne and bestselling author Marilyn Anderson provides tons of money-saving tips on how to save thousands of dollars on entertainment, shopping, restaurants, health, beauty, home décor and more. Marilyn's book was featured in Forbes and USA Weekly and was awarded Best Book on Saving Money & Living Well of the Year. All ages. Written & performed by Marilyn Anderson. VOTED BFF AUDIENCE FAVORITE 5 years in a row. Includes post-show Q&A and reception with the artist.

Astrologically Screwed

7:30 PM, The Other Space, 75 min 15+

How do you explain the unexplainable? What if a highly renowned Astrologer told you all these unbelievably AMAZING predictions, but the last thing she said about your 40th birthday shook you to the core. Would it concern you or consume you? This award-winning dramedy is a story about love & strength, fear & magic, angels, spirits, embracing life and living boldly! "Pam Levin is a legendary performer. By taking on the one-person configuration in multiple shows, Pam has evolved into a master of the form, able to skip across the water like a child's stone while navigating the dark depths." John Lavitt, Hollywood Times. ***2 Time WINNER*** "BEST OF FEST" Written & performed by Pam Levin. Directed by Chera Marks. Includes post-show reception with the artist.

Tuesday, October 31

Under the Radar Over the Moon - LA PREMIERE - MUSICAL SELECTION

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 60 min 18+

A captivating one-man show that invites audiences into the extraordinary world of a singer-songwriter who shies away from the limelight but basks in the euphoria of creative adventures. Meet the enigmatic protagonist, a multi-platinum songwriter and singer, contentedly concealed from the frenzy of fame -- preferring the human connections and chance encounters that exist in his artful dodger world. This intimate performance chronicles his journey of artistic liberation and self-discovery, skillfully interweaving tales of triumphs and travails. Harold has written songs for such diverse artists as Rod Stewart, Patti Labelle, Carlos Santana as well as longtime collaborator, Bobby Womack; and literally from Peter Paul & Mary to Snoop Dogg. He has also created customized songs for Regis Philbin, Mark Victor Hansen (Chicken Soup for the Soul), Kyle Cease (at the Dolby Theater) and the national Speakers Association conference. Written & performed by Harold Payne. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Includes ghostly Halloween post-show wine and sweets reception with the artist.

Thursday, November 2

Shakespeare's Greatest Hits - FAMILY FOCUS SELECTION

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 45 min, all ages

Join the ensemble players of The California Shakespeare Company as they perform scenes, sonnets and soliloquies from the greatest plays by the world-famous Bard. All ages are invited, especially students, teachers and anyone who enjoys great literature. Since 1991, The California Shakespeare Company has presented skilled actors on intimate stages throughout California, relying on the power of Shakespeare's wonderful words. No gimmicks, no special effects. The California Shakespeare Company believes in interacting with our communities, and in the power of education. The company aims to cultivate artistic education that will have a profound effect on the lives of students of every age. Through school performances and community outreach, the CSC looks for opportunities that will add to art education and strives to instill in students a deep respect for communication through artistic means. We aim to provide students of all ages with the chance to better understand history, society, relationships, and themselves through the magic of theatre and the brilliance of Shakespeare. Performed by ensemble players of The California Shakespeare Company. Includes post-show Elizabethan reception. Don't know what that means? Come and find out!

The Connie Converse Universe, Starring Hope Levy- MUSICAL SELECTION

9:00 PM, The Other Space, 65 min, all ages

What is The Connie Converse Universe Starring Hope Levy? It's a one-person cabaret act exploring the true life & mystery of our first female modern folk singer-songwriter, Connie Converse, whose songs, written in the 1950s, helped pave the way for the future folk singer-songwriters who came along in the 1960s. Connie Converse has not been seen or heard from since that August day in 1974 when she packed up her belongings in her VW Bug and drove away. 35 years after her disappearance her songs were re-discovered. A CD put out in 2009 with her original 1954 song demos went viral on Spotify. Singer-songwriter Hope Levy performs Connie's songs in her live acoustic show, sharing the stories and mystery of Ms. Converse's life intertwined with some of her own! Includes post-show Q&A with the artist.

Friday, November 3

Title Pending

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 60 min, 18+

What do you do when your car breaks down? You take it to the shop. What do you do when you break down? You just go to work. The world does not stop when life unravels. TITLE PENDING is the story of a breakdown. Meet Heather: a nice, hard-working, Midwestern, Catholic girl whose world is falling apart. Set within the confines of an automotive training class, she discovers her life is not what she thought, and she begins questioning her entire system of beliefs. The more she questions, the more she realizes that no amount of safety technology will help prevent the crash to come. As Heather braces for impact, she wonders, where does the road lead if the GPS I've always trusted is defective? Written & performed by Heather Tyson. Stage Manager Venus Zamora.

What They Said About Sex - LA PREMIERE

9:30 PM, The Other Space, 59 min 16+

Actor/Comedian Steve Budd wondered what other people knew about sex that he didn't. So he asked them. Meet a gay man, a tantric sex practitioner, a trans man, and a sex-positive octogenarian, and take a wild ride through their stories and secrets-and Steve's. Satisfy your curiosity about what other people do between the sheets. Check out the newest mashup of personal storytelling and documentary theater from an award-winning solo performer who "sparkles with manic and irrepressible charm." What They Said About Sex is a heartfelt and hilarious take on the sex lives of humans. Written & performed by Steve Budd. Includes post-show Q&A with the artist.

Saturday, November 4

Vasthy and Friends - FAMILY FOCUS SELECTION

2:30 PM, The Other Space, 45 min, 1-10 years old plus their grown-ups for Family Fun

It's Sesame Street meets Broadway...it's Mr. Rogers meets musical theater...it's music, dance, poetry, and fun for the whole family (including grown-ups!). Join our hostess, eight-tome Broadway actress (The Prom, SpongeBob, Mary Poppins) Vasthy Mompoint, who will take you on a musical theater adventure combining live performance with virtual production for kids to engage with the arts in a way like no other. Get ready to sing, dance and play. We promise you will leave with a smile on your face. Fun goody bags for everyone 10 years old and under!

Sunday, November 5

The Girls Talkin'

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 75 min, 16+

A unique, captivating theatrical experience in a boutique bra shop. The shop owner trains her newest team member about the bras, the women who wear them and their relationship with their breasts. Customers get honest sharing personal memories and truths about everything from nursing to nipples to loss while celebrating womanhood. It's a master class on breasts offering enlighten insights.

Invite your closest friends, partners, and daughters to this transformative journey that fosters understanding and empowers conversations. From emotional narratives to heartfelt dialogues, this event provides a safe space for self-reflection, self-acceptance and healing through the stories that reside within you. Join us for an unforgettable evening that highlights the beauty of womanhood, initiates conversations, and brings healing. Reserve your seats now and be part of this empowering master class that celebrates the essence of being a woman - the laughter, our stories, our brains, and, of course, the girls. Written & directed by Sonia Jackson. Featuring Jackson, with Candace Sofia Carnicelli, Elektra Cohen, Joahn Webb, Liliana DeRossi, Lily Patel, Lily Shaw, Lynndi Scott, Mariel Josete Mickens, Satya Vanii. Stage Manager/Tech Pam Noles. Includes post-show Q&A.

Friday, November 10

Inherit the Smut

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 80 min 18+

An uproarious testament to writer/performer Roy Sekoff's unwavering commitment to overshare, as he plumbs his past -- particularly his overstimulated teen years -- for laughs and insights into his relationship with his larger-than-life parents. Sekoff's frank and fearless tales about navigating the minefield of male adolescence (including the discovery of his father's sizeable collection of X-rated movies) and his equally combustible adulthood (including having to dispose of that collection after his father dies) allow him to explore the ridiculous nature of young lust, Oedipal anxieties, and raising his own kids in the age of one-click-away Internet porn. If David Sedaris, Chelsea Handler, Larry David, and Whoopi Goldberg had the unlikeliest orgy in history, the resulting love child might one day create a show like Inherit the Smut. Roy was the founding editor of the Huffington Post, and President and co-creator of HuffPost Live. He created and hosted The HuffPost Show, an hour-long comedy and interview program. His book of humorous stories, Lacks Self-Control: True Stories I Waited Until My Parents Died to Tell, was featured in The New York Times Book Review and People Magazine as a "Top Pick," and won multiple writing awards. Before helping found HuffPost, Roy was a writer and on-air correspondent for Michael Moore's Emmy-winning TV Nation. Written & performed by Roy Sekoff. Directed & developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

The Bumpy Road Less Traveled - LA PREMIERE

9:30 PM, The Other Space, 48 min 16+

A story of horrific tragedy, transformation and a glimpse behind the walls of the incarceral world. Written & performed by Anthony Jefferson. Includes post-show Q&A with the artist.

Sunday, November 12

My Year of Saying No - LA PREMIERE

5:00 PM, The Other Space, 60 min, 12+

What do you do when circumstances stop you in your tracks, demand your attention, and cause you to question everything you've known? Do you listen to the call to change, or do you bow to all the pressures keeping you stuck? In My Year of Saying No, award winning performer Janice Creneti explores impacts of the mental health crisis, sexism, and society's rigid expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the use of multimedia and multiple characters such as Patriarchy, Perfection, Zoom, her Body and COVID, this serio-comedic solo show tracks Janice's journey to confront all that isn't working in the world, and in her life, to build a path back to herself. Written & performed by Janice Creneti. Directed & developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Enjoy the show and stay for the interactive workshop.

Exploring Your Emotions to Find Your Voice - WORKSHOP

6:30-7:30 PM, The Other Space, 16+

You have something important to say, but how do you figure out what it is? Your emotions hold the key. Join Janice Creneti for this interactive workshop where you will tap into your powerful emotions, discover what they are really saying to you, and explore how to contribute your own unique voice to a world that is waiting for it.

Monday, November 13

Theatre R.A.W. presents... - WORLD PREMIERE

8:00 PM, The Other Space, 55 minutes, 12+

A world premiere ShortBurst Theatre production crafted by community members in collaboration with members of Theatre R.A.W. Created especially for BFF 2023, this event will be a surprise to everyone, but we do know that whatever Theatre R.A.W. does, it's always humorous, touching, relevant, and out of the box. Includes post-show wine and dessert reception with the cast.

Tuesday, November 14

Abbey's Box - LOS ANGELES PREMIERE

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 55 min, 16+

Living in a box is hard. Abbey knows. She's tried. But now, Abbey is sick and tired of her box! It's kept her locked up for 30 years, and it's ready to explode! In Abbey Glover's debut solo show Abbey's Box, a young woman is determined to break free from the box she has lived in for 30 years (literally), be herself, and find love. Uniquely blending theatre, storytelling, comedy, and clown, Abbey's Box is a funny, moving, and thought-provoking quest for self-acceptance that will resonate with anyone who has ever felt like a bit of an odd duck. Written & performed by Abbey Glover. Directed by Joyful Raven. Developed with David Ford and Joyful Raven.

Friday, November 17

Mulatto Math: Summing Up the Race Equation in America

7:00 PM, The Other Space, 90 min,18+

An edgy one woman show written and performed by Monique DeBose. Through original music and stories of her family's history, this mixed-race woman (from an African American father from the segregated south and Irish American mother from upstate New York) shares her most vulnerable stories around her exploration of family, race and identity. A heartfelt, funny and intimate look at race and the implications of race-consciousness in America. Directed by Denise Dowse.

Saturday, November 18

The Rub

3:00 PM, The Other Space, 60 min, 13+

Inspired by Anzu Lawson's 30-minute single camera comedy pilot about her life as a stand-up comic who secretly pays her bills by being every Asian mother's worst nightmare... a masseuse. The Rub is based on Lawson's true-life experiences as a celebrity masseuse. This is the first time she has come out publicly about her two decades long secret "survival job" that ultimately became the greatest spiritual lesson of her life. By touching other people's pain, Anzu ultimately healed her own. Written & performed by Anzu Lawson. Directed & developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Includes post-show reception with the artist.

Sunday, November 19 CLOSING NIGHT

The Allure of Thug Life

5:00 PM, The Other Space, 60 min, 15+

A Hip Hopsical comedy about Mélia, an upper middle-class teen from Oakland who wants to be a gangster rapper. Picture a 15-year-old girl who wants to fit in at her new high school but is bullied regularly. Struggling to find her own voice, she discovers her talent-rapping, and begins straddling the fence between the good life and thug life. Mélia longs to go from Riches to Rags and encounters Bullying, Boyfriends and Bullets! This is the riveting story of one's journey to discover their authentic self and the lengths they will go to own it. If you're scared, stay home. If you're fearless, roll through for this wild ride! Written & performed by Anzu Lawson. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Solo Coach Heather Dowling with Soaring Solo Studios. Music Arranger Aaron Wilson. Leyla Poloshani Outreach. POST-SHOW CLOSING NIGHT RECEPTION

My Travails with Charley - A Tribute to Charles Nelson Reilly and our play, SAVE IT FOR THE STAGE

5:30 PM, Main Stage, 60 minutes 16+

"I worked with Mr. Reilly as co-author and director for almost 10 years, as we took his amazing life stories around the country and shared his comic genius with audiences in Florida, California, San Francisco, New York, and his former home state of Connecticut," says Paul Linke, (CHiPs, Judging Amy; the "Time" plays - Time Flies When You're Alive [HBO, Cable Ace Award nomination], Life After Time, Father Time). Created & performed by Paul Linke. Directed by Edward Edwards. POST-SHOW CLOSING NIGHT RECEPTION

Sense and Sensuality

7:30 PM, The Other Space, 90 min, 16+

The Artemis Rising Theatre Company is rehearsing their new show Sense and Sensuality, but instead of putting on a drama there is a lot of drama unfolding. As this fem trio of the director and two actresses tackle this sensual and challenging piece about girls who loved girls in a time when such things were forbidden while the country faces new wars for LGBTQ equality each day - actual hearts are being broken, lines crossed, will the show go on or will it end in scandal worthy of Lady Whistledown's quill? Featuring Sarah Belle, Hadiyyah Noelle, Sabrina Harms (who does double duty as Artistic Director). Directed by Sheer Aviram. Includes Q&A and POST-SHOW CLOSING NIGHT RECEPTION