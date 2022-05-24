BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY Returns To The Whitefire Theatre, June 5

The critically acclaimed BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY written and performed by Synthia L. Hardy with a live band, directed and produced by Bryan Rasmussen, returns to the Whitefire Theatre, June 5th at 7:00 pm.

The "...musically haunting, sad, unpredictable, musical journey" of jazz-blues singer Billie Holiday, a winding road of love, joy, blues, racism, and astounding hit songs that tell a story of a life hard fought.

With timeless hits like "I'll Be Seeing You," "Embraceable You" and the devastating "Strange Fruit," delivered with one of the most distinctive voices in the history of music, Billie Holiday has had an incalculable influence on popular music. This "musically haunting, sad, happy, unpredictable journey" of jazz-blues singer Billie Holiday takes you on a winding road of love, joy, blues, racism and astounding hit songs that tell the story of a life hard fought. You'll be introduced to people and places in Billie's life that provided both pain and pleasure, excitement and disappointments.

For tickets, covid protocol and more information https://www.whitefiretheatre.com/

The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.