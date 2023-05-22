BIG MONEY to Open in June at The Actors' Company as Part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

BIG MONEY, an exceptionally dark comedy, will open June 3, 2023 at The Actors' Company as part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written by Kennedy Center award-winning playwright LAUREN FEREBEE (Goods) and directed by Hollywood Fringe veteran and lauded film/TV director GEORGE BAMBER (BET, Disney+), the play follows four female NYC advertising executives who have 12 hours to come up with a PR campaign that will get moms to buy more guns.

The production features MILAN ANDERSON (Ted, Steal Away), ANA MING BOSTWICK-SINGER (Only Here and Now, John Proctor is the Villain), DANI BRYAN (The Rookie, Keeping up with the Joneses), OLAF EIDE (Minx, Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story), LIBBY JASPER, (Anamorphosis, InDream) and TALON WARBURTON (The Goldbergs, Man with a Plan).

It will be production designed by Greg Anderson (Ordinary Joe, The Crossover), with costume design by Tenley Patterson (The Voice), sound design by Tim Giles (Blood Potato, Treasure Island), and script dramaturgy by Phaedra Scott (The Geffen, Audible Theater).

THE PLAY:

Four women at a top advertising agency are summoned to work on Thursday night and given twelve hours to come up with the perfect pitch. The product? Guns. The demographic? Moms. Wrestling with their consciences, career ambitions, and attention spans, the women must each decide what they are willing to do for BIG MONEY.

When playwright Lauren Ferebee initially wrote the play in 2018 during her playwriting MFA at the University of Arkansas, she was "hoping it would become irrelevant before it got produced," though several years later, that's not the case. "Big Money hits as hard as Mamet in an unflinching critique of America's apathy about gun control," says director George Bamber. Producer/actor Libby Jasper adds, "it's unflinching in its take on gun culture, late-stage capitalism, and the dark underbelly of American Corporate Culture." The play's social critique is balanced with sharp, fast-paced comedy, making it, in actor Talon Warburton's words, "as moving as it is hilarious."

PERFORMANCES BEGIN JUNE 3, 2023 at

THE ACTORS' COMPANY (THE OTHER SPACE)

916 A North Formosa Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90046

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturday Jun 3 2023 8:30 PM | 90 mins (PREVIEW)

Friday June 9 2023 9:00 PM | 90 mins (OPENING)

Saturday June 11 2023 6:30 PM | 90 mins

Saturday June 17 2023 10:30 PM | 90 mins

Saturday June 24 2023 6:00 PM | 90 mins

TICKET PRICE: $18

Admission age: 13+

ABOUT THE TEAM:

GEORGE BAMBER (Producer/Director) - George's current projects include the Broadway production of CHARLES DICKEN'S CHRISTMAS CAROL, Hollywood Fringe premieres GAY FACE & BIG MONEY, Disney+ TV series THE CROSSOVER, upcoming TV series FOREVER for Netflix, and others. George's directorial debut, THE MOSTLY UNFABULOUS SOCIAL LIFE OF ETHAN GREEN, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was sold in a bidding war two hours after its first screening. Since then, he's directed films, episodes and second units for 20th Century Fox Television, Sony, CBS, and others.

LAUREN FEREBEE (Playwright) - Lauren's play GOODS, which premiered virtually with Chicago's Artemisia Theatre, won a 2021 Kennedy Center award. She was recently a finalist for the 2023 Woodward/Newman Drama Award and the 2023 Tangerine Entertainment Fellowship. She has produced work with Less Than Three Theatre and Boomerang Theatre Company. She's an alumna of the New Harmony Project, a past fellow with Saltonstall, a Princess Grace finalist and a two-time O'Neill semifinalist. MFA, University of Arkansas, BFA, NYU/Tisch.

PHAEDRA SCOTT (Dramaturg)- Phaedra Michelle Scott is a dramaturg based in New York City. Phaedra serves as a member of the Beehive Dramaturgy Studio (NYC). She is a Resident Dramaturg for New Harmony Project. Selected credits include new play development and dramaturgy at Audible Theater, American Ballet Theater, Geffen Playhouse, MCC Theater, New Victory Theater, Playwrights Realm, Huntington Theater Company, Utah Shakespeare Festival.

LIBBY JASPER (Producer/Actor) Libby Jasper is a proud graduate of the High School for Performing and Visual Arts in Houston, and a BFA recipient from the Webster Conservatory of Theatre Arts. She currently studies at The Last Acting Studio in LA. Most recently, she appeared as Cinderella with The Nine O'Clock Players performing for over 2000 Los Angeles students. She is currently developing a narrative podcast series and preparing for an upcoming short film.

ANA MING BOSTWICK-SINGER (Actor) Ana Ming Bostwick-Singer is a member of Tim Robbin's The Actors' Gang theater where she appears in shows and is a lead teaching artist, bringing The Actors' Gang Style to schools that lack art opportunities. She's worked with South Coast Repertory Theatre, Ojai Playwrights Conference and Center Theatre Group. Her recent film ONLY HERE AND NOW will be in several film festivals around Los Angeles and throughout California.

DANI BRYAN (Actor) - A proud Air Force brat with two Master's degrees and a penchant for accents, Dani Bryan (Keeping Up With The Joneses, The Rookie, The Matriarch) discovered her passion for storytelling while working as an on-camera sports reporter. She completed a two-year theater conservatory at The Acting Studio - NY and is currently studying with Lesly Kahn & Co. A former nationally-ranked competitive gymnast, Dani is a natural stunt performer who happens to throw knives for fun.

MILAN ANDERSON (Actor) Born in California and raised in Boston Mass, Milan Anderson graduated from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy with a BFA in Performing Arts in NY and LA. She has continued her studies at Zak Barnett Studios, Identity School of Acting and The Last Acting Studio (ongoing). Milan currently stars as Ella in the major motion picture Steal Away and recently had a costar role on Ted.

OLAF EIDE (Actor) - Following a deep-seated spiritual and artistic call, Olaf Eide began performing as a kid and has been around the country - the globe in a passionate pursuit of the total embodiment of his destiny. Select credits: The Creature (regional premiere of Nick Dear's Frankenstein); Ethan (Thick Blood, Thick Water off-off Broadway) and Jerry (Parting Shots, Missouri University of Women) Olaf can be seen in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and as Brent in Minx S2. Olaf is delighted to be making his West Coast theatrical debut with Hollywood Fringe

TALON WARBURTON (Actor) Most well-known for his multiple voice roles in the game "Final Fantasy VII Remake", Talon Warburton has used his martial arts skills for motion capture in games as well. Talon also works in animation and television: Tryco Slaterus in Marvel's animated series "Guardians of the Galaxy" and Talon (aptly named) in "Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky"". He has appeared on camera on " The Goldbergs" as well as "Man with a Plan". Talon's most current credit is a major recurring role on an unannounced animated show on a major streaming network.

GREGORY F. ANDERSON (Production Design) - Gregory graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the California Institute of the Arts. His stage design work includes two international tours with the dance company Shaping Sound, as well as a special appearance of the company on "The Ellen Show". His most recent work includes art directing and production designing respectively on the TV shows ORDINARY JOE on NBC and THE CROSSOVER on Disney+.

TIMOTHY GILES (Sound Design) - Timothy Giles' sound design and composition work has been featured regionally (Treasure Island, The Reckless Season) as well as in New York. He was the resident composer for Apothecary Theatre Company. The New York Times described his sound design or their play Blood Potato as "sinister... add[ing] to the air of menace." He is also a multihyphenate actor, clown, arts administrator, and professor. MFA, University of South Carolina, BFA, Rutgers' Mason Gross School of the Arts.

TENLEY PATTERSON (Costume Design) - Tenley Patterson is a graduate of Baylor University and following graduation built a styling brand on social media which lead to wardrobe positions on The Voice, Wheel of Fortune and the American Music Awards. A recent move to New York City to pursue personal styling has led to gigs including the Met Gala, Idina Menzel Music Video, and Celebrity Press Junkets/Events. Big Money is Tenley's first foray into costuming for the stage.