BEING RICHARD GREENE Stream Begins Tonight

Being Richard Greene, written and performed by Lynne Jassem, and directed by Wendy Hammers, begins streaming tonight, March 21, on Vimeo.

Feeling like a boy who looks like a girl was never thought about in 1949 or heaven forbid actually spoken of.

In 1949 a three-year-old girl living in Queens NY begins to discover the transgender feelings inside herself. A woman dressed like a man ignites the turmoil that is about to begin... In Lynne Jassem's Being Richard Greene, directed by Wendy Hammers, we watch the progression of time and attitudes all felt deeply by a growing child. Told through tap dance, spoken mime, characters, multimedia, and strong story line.

Being Richard Greene features original music and dance with musical direction by Lynne Jassem & Jane Getz and choreography by Lynne Jassem.

The production plays at Whitefire Theatre Solofest 2022 and will be streamed from Vimeo-On-Demand for 24 hours on March 21st at 8pm PST.

TICKETS ARE $19.99 and available at https://solofest.stagey.net/projects/7245

More Information at: www.beingrichardgreene.com