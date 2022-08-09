BEARINGS Opens September 9 At Flight Theatre

Flight Theatre presents Bearings, a world premiere engagement of a new play, written and directed by Matt Chait. Presented by The Complex.

Preview Thursday September 8 at 8:00 p.m. Opens Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Runs through Sunday, October 9. Regular performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Playwright/ director Matt Chait describes the story of his play: "Richard Kalvar crossed a line. He did something he never thought he would do; and then something happened. It must have, because things no longer make sense. Rich has lost his bearings. Can Detective Mike Salcedo help him piece together the weird, passionate, hilarious fragments of his shattered life and make sense of them again? Can Kalvar regain his bearings?"

The L.A.-based creator has also locally based the action of his narrative in Pasadena, particularly at the Langham Huntington Hotel.

Matt Chait has been prominent as a producer, director and actor in the Hollywood theatre community for several decades. He built the Flight Theatre in 1985, started The Complex in 1990, and started Theatre Row in 1992 (The Ruby and Dorie Theatres are named after his parents). He has received multiple honors from the Hollywood Arts Council and the L.A. City Council for his contributions to theatre in Hollywood. His plays Disinherit the Wind and A Misunderstanding were produced successfully in recent years.

Casting is by Michael Donovan, C.S.A. The cast for Bearings includes (in alphabetical order) Vanessa Born, Will Bradley, Leandro Cano, Kim Estes, Trip Langley, Valerie Larsen, Rebecca O'Brien, Jane Papageorge and Allison Reeves.

Stage manager: Jim Niedzialkowski. Assistant stage manager: Keith Gerstner. Assistant to Mr. Chait: Sarah Fanous. Lighting design: Nick Foran. Set design: Marco DeLeon. Sound design: Ross Chait.

This play is being produced as an Actors Equity Showcase.