BATTLESHIP POTEMKIN to Screen at Sierra Madre Playhouse with World Premiere Live Score

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Sierra Madre Playhouse will present a special screening of Sergei Eisenstein's groundbreaking 1925 silent film Battleship Potemkin, accompanied by the world premiere of a live score by composer and conductor George Sarah. Performances will take place on Friday, August 14, and Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Reflecting the venue's own history as a former silent movie house, the production pairs one of cinema's most influential works with a newly composed score for string quartet, vocal quintet, and electronics, transforming the classic film into a contemporary multisensory performance.

Sarah, known for blending electronic, classical, and chamber music traditions, composed the score to complement Eisenstein's revolutionary filmmaking. The music combines string quartet textures, five-part vocal harmonies, and subtle electronic elements to underscore the film's emotional intensity while bringing a contemporary sonic perspective to the landmark work.

Originally released in 1925, Battleship Potemkin depicts the 1905 uprising aboard the Russian battleship Potemkin and remains one of the most influential films in cinema history, celebrated for its groundbreaking use of montage and visual storytelling.

Performers

The live score will be performed by composer and conductor George Sarah on synths and electronics alongside soprano Jenna Hansen, mezzo-soprano Anna Caplan, tenors George Sterne and Sean McDermott, Kaija Hansen on violin and viola, Katie Kim on violin, and cellists Carolyn Regula and Paul Hyun.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard in Sierra Madre, California. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 626-355-4318 or visit the theater's website.

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