CRONE CREED to Make World Premiere as Theater4All Launches at El Portal Theatre

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Theater4All, a new nonprofit theater company founded by longtime talent representative John Epstein, now Producing Artistic Director of the organization, has launched with a mission to broaden access to live theatre for youth, families and audiences across Southern California.

Epstein has spent more than 15 years working closely with artists in Los Angeles, helping actors, writers, directors and producers develop and bring new work to film, and now, the stage. Through Theater4All, Epstein steps into the role of patron and advocate, supporting initiatives designed to reduce financial barriers and create pathways for youth, families, underserved communities, and first-time theatergoers to experience live performance.

At its core, Theater4All is committed to creating inclusive, diverse and engaging theatrical experiences through bold new works. By breaking down economic and structural barriers, Theater4All seeks to cultivate the next generation of theater audiences while strengthening the cultural life of Southern California.

In celebration of El Portal Theatre's 100th anniversary season, Theater4All is partnering with the historic venue on a special accessibility initiative to welcome new and first-time audiences. For select performances of the company's inaugural production, Crone Creed, the organization will offer 100 tickets priced at just $19.26 per designated performance. This pricing honors the year El Portal was founded and reflects a shared commitment to keeping live performance affordable across generations. Specific dates for these performances will be announced soon. Additionally, Theater4All will host a dedicated student matinee for Los Angeles high school students.

Crone Creed, written by John Epstein, Casey Morgan, and T. Theresa Scarano, is a mythic drama spanning centuries, following Vita, a young woman whose life is shattered by religious violence and betrayal in medieval Europe. Reborn in the late 1800s American frontier as part of an ancient lineage of mystical women known as the Crones, she discovers her brother has also returned through time as part of a corrupting force known as the Fallen. As their conflict unfolds across eras, Vita must confront questions of power, loyalty, and resistance in a struggle where belief itself shapes reality.

Theater4All's inaugural production of Crone Creed will run from September 30 to October 17, 2026, at the El Portal Theatre. Casting and creative team information for the world premiere will be announced at a later date.

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