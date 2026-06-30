Carey Frank to Perform Jazz Hammond B3 Organ Show at Sierra Madre Playhouse

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Organist Carey Frank summons the soul of jazz on the Hammond B3 organ at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Sunday, August 9, 2026, 8:00 PM. He is joined by guitarist Nadav Peled and drummer Jake Reed.

Frank leads the powerhouse trio through iconic songs spanning rock, pop, folk, and soul, reinventing them through the lens of jazz improvisation and the unmistakable sound of the Hammond B3 organ. Delivering familiar melodies, surprising arrangements, and high-energy interplay, the band breathes new life into beloved classics such as the Beatles' “Norwegian Wood,” Bob Dylan's “Don't Think Twice”; The Beach Boys' “Smile” and “God Only Knows”; “Everybody Wants To Rule the World” by Tears for Fears; “Stop Shooting” by Old Man Saxon; Paul Simon's “Cecilia”; Blondie's “Heart of Glass”; and “I say a Little Prayer” by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

The ensemble fuses rhythmic drive from the Leslie speaker's swirling tone, fiery guitar interplay, and dynamic drum conversations to make every tune feel both spontaneous and deeply rooted. With Carey at the keyboard, the organ's visceral vibrations are sure to be felt from each of the intimate venue's 99-seats.

Frank's playing combines the deep pocket of classic organ jazz with the harmonic sophistication and subtle modern touch of today's scene. The sought-after keyboardist, composer, and arranger has performed with such artists as Michael Bublé, Bruce Springsteen, Social Distortion, Kate Hudson, Jane Monheit, Veronica Swift, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

For tickets ($35) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. Hailed as a “jewel” (Pasadena Weekly) and “a landmark theater” (ABC7 Los Angeles), the performing arts center has garnered tremendous accolades for its varied repertoire and thought-provoking education and outreach programs curated with social impact in mind. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, “This is theater from the heart.” As one of San Gabriel Valley's only performing arts centers presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theater to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region's rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.

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